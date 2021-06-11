Gov. DeSantis warns of inflation ‘bite’ for middle-income families

Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to warn that Washington’s big-spending may soon enough become Florida’s problem in the form of inflation.

Despite the state’s healthy budget, with revenue exceeding projections and nearly $10 billion in reserves, the Governor said rampant “inflationary pressures” mean some hard choices.

“The fundamentals in Florida are incredibly strong,” DeSantis said in Sarasota Friday. “However, if you look at the macro nationally, some of the things that are happening are really driving up prices and you’re seeing inflation. And that’s something that can really bite a lot of middle-income families.”

“I mean, the gas prices have gone up incredibly just in the past six months. And so these are things we’re going to have to deal with as a state, but I think that we’re well-positioned to do it,” DeSantis said, before offering advice to Democrat-controlled Washington.

“I mean, hopefully, we can get a reevaluation of some of the policies federally, because to be spending massive amounts of money at this point when you see all this inflationary pressure, probably not the right time to do that,” DeSantis added.

DeSantis signed this year the biggest budget in state history, one boosted by federal coronavirus relief money that has offered real flexibility to him and other Governors. But he has also continued to warn of the consequences of spending, a national Republican talking point.

“And look, in the last 15 months, this federal government has added more to the debt than we’ve ever seen since World War II in such a short period of time. And my view on that is something’s got to be done. There’s got to be; the bill’s going to come due somehow. Whether it’s higher interest rates, higher inflation, I’m not sure, but it is a concern when you look around and see the gas prices,” DeSantis said last week in New Smyrna Beach.