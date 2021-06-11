Brand New Congress endorses Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick in CD 20 Special Election

Brand New Congress, an organization that helps elect progressive Democrats to Congress, is endorsing Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick for Florida’s 20th Congressional District.

Cherfilus-McCormick is one of a dozen Democrats seeking to replace former U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings, who died in early April after battling cancer. Cherfilus-McCormick faced off against Hastings in the 2020 election, challenging him for the Democratic nomination. Hastings won that Aug. 2020 contest 69%-31%.

Now, she’s mounting another bid with the backing of Brand New Congress, which has helped elect progressive candidates such as Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.

“It is truly humbling to be entrusted with this honor and to stand in the same company with such notable, progressive leaders,” Cherfilus-McCormick said in a statement after earning the group’s endorsement.

“This is only the beginning. I can’t wait to continue to work with Brand New Congress to bring important issues to the floor and pass meaningful legislation that will help families coast to coast.”

Willis Howard, who works as Cherfilus-McCormick’s campaign manager, is hoping the endorsement will help her stand out among a crowded field.

“We feel this is a reflection of their strong belief that Sheila has the vision and the momentum to win this super competitive race,” Howard argued.

Cherfilus-McCormick will have to emerge from a field of well-known Democratic legislators such as state Sen. Perry Thurston, state Reps. Bobby DuBose and Omari Hardy and Broward County Commissioners Dale Holness and Barbara Sharief. Matt Boswell, Elvin Dowling, Krystal Jordan, Emmanuel Morel, Priscilla Ann Taylor and Pradel Vilme are also seeking the Democratic nomination.

Cherfilus-McCormick is hoping to build off last year’s run to secure the Democratic nod in the Nov. 2 Special Election.

“The momentum behind our campaign is growing and receiving national attention from powerhouses that put people first,” Cherfilus-McCormick said.

Several Republicans and third-party candidates are also running, setting up a contested General Election. But CD 20 leans heavily Democratic. The Cook Political Report’s Partisan Voter Index shows CD 20 leans Democratic by 28 percentage points.

CD 20 spans Broward and Palm Beach counties, crossing several majority-Black areas near major cities such as Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach.