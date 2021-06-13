Gov. DeSantis confident courts will rule against CDC in vaccine passport squabble

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to predict that federal courts will side with Florida in its ongoing vaccine passport flap with the federal government.

Florida is currently in litigation with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the federal government over the right to allow cruises without proof of vaccination.

“We just had a hearing last week. Very positive response we thought. From the court. We think we’ll get a favorable ruling there. We definitely think we would win on appeal as well.”

“Once we’re past the CDC’s intransigence,” DeSantis added, “then they’re going to be free to sail in Florida. Of course, they’re going to have to follow Florida law. But they’re going to be able to do it without requiring vaccine passports.”

DeSantis added that the CDC doesn’t “recognize immunity conferred through infection.”

“There have been tens of millions of people who have immunity through that way. Why would you say they can’t participate in society? Why do we want people to be divulging all this health information,” DeSantis added.

The Governor made the comments on “Sunday Morning Futures” on the Fox News Channel. Judge Steven Merryday, presiding over the case, promises a decision “soon.”

Cruise ships and the right to resume operation without vaccine passports have been just one front in the ongoing war between DeSantis’ Tallahassee and Joe Biden‘s Washington, D.C.

Upon filing the suit earlier in the spring, DeSantis cited the “tens of thousands of Floridians who depend on the viability of the cruise industry for their livelihood” as requiring the state’s protection.

“It is time for us to vindicate the rights of the states in court,” DeSantis added.

Attorney General Ashley Moody, who filed the action on behalf of the state, was no less passionate.

“We are not going to sit back while an administrative agency decides to shut down an entire industry,” Moody contended.