Indian River State College to house new USA Diving headquarters

A world-class diving facility is coming to Indian River State College’s Fort Pierce campus under a new partnership between the school and USA Diving.

The facility plans were announced Friday during the 2020 Olympic Team Trials-Diving in Indianapolis. On hand were USAD President Lee Michaud, USAD Board Chair Dave Gascon, and IRSC President Timothy Moore.

“Partnering with Indian River State College advances our purpose meaningfully and significantly. IRSC has a storied swimming and diving franchise and an unrivaled commitment to developing student-athletes in the sport,” Michaud said.

“This partnership brings the prospect of a home for USA Diving with access to exceptional facilities surrounded by a proactive academic environment setting that supports a holistic approach to developing well-rounded athletes and coaches. This approach aligns with our vision for developing Champion Divers and Champion People. This is the perfect time to partner with Indian River State College in that shared vision.”

The agreement will see USAD and IRSC work together to raise money for the facility, create a Coach Development Center, develop state-of-the-art training facilities, and fully leverage the commitment of both the College and USAD to expand diversity and inclusivity in the sport. The partners will explore other collaborative activities, such as the use of student interns to provide additional USAD support.

USA Diving expects to open its new headquarters this fall and is finalizing plans for a ribbon-cutting ceremony on campus.

“We’re delighted to house the USA Diving headquarters here at IRSC and assist in their efforts to recapture America’s position as the top nation in the sport. The project has enormous upsides for our students and employees and direct economic impact for the communities that we serve,” Moore said.

“We look forward to hosting international competitions on our campuses, providing a path to the Olympics for our student-athletes, collaborating on the development of an educational platform for USAD coaches and judges, and attracting new audiences to the sport of diving.”

Indian River State College is a diving powerhouse, having won 47 consecutive NJCAA Men’s Swimming and Diving titles and 39 consecutive NJCAA Women’s Swimming and Diving titles — the women’s team has 43 titles overall. More than 26,000 students attend IRSC across its five campuses.