June 17, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Gov. DeSantis won’t say 2020 election was rigged, but laments ‘very shady’ elements

Haley BrownJune 17, 20214min1

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

Nikki Fried, Lori Berman slam Ashley Moody’s failed Obamacare challenge

HeadlinesTech

FAMU receives $5M donation from Google to expand minority STEM representation

HeadlinesTampa Bay

‘This is not 2018’: Panelists praise Gov. DeSantis’ commitment to red tide research

DeSantis 2
DeSantis aired grievances over ballot harvesting and 'Zuckerbucks.'

When Gov. Ron DeSantis was directly asked if he believed the 2020 presidential election was rigged, he sidestepped the question.

While responding to questions from reporters at a press conference in St. Pete Thursday, DeSantis said, referring to the 2020 election, Florida “had the best run election in this state that we probably ever have.”

But he also complained about a “very shady” grant program that aimed to increase voter turnout despite pandemic-related voting challenges.

DeSantis used the term “Zuckerbucks” in reference to the grants. Funding for the grants, in part, came from a $250 million donation from Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan.

“They spent hundreds of millions of dollars to basically run elections in different parts of the country. Some of these supervisors want those Zuckerbucks. I don’t want the Zuckerbucks in Florida,” DeSantis said.

The Center for Technology and Civic Life (CTCL) started the COVID-19 response grant program. According to the nonprofit’s website, its goal is to modernize the voting process by using technology to make elections more accessible.

CTCL distributed 2,500 grants through its grant program across 49 states to help with pandemic-related voting challenges during the 2020 election.

DeSantis also said he believes ballot harvesting at ballot boxes was an issue in other states during the 2020 election. Ballot harvesting refers to the practice of allowing third parties to collect and deliver ballots.

“I think some of this ballot harvesting you see across the country is a huge, huge problem,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis has already addressed those issues in Florida. He pointed to the state’s new voting law, which is facing multiple court challenges. That law outright bans private money from being used to pay for local election activity and says a person can collect and return the ballots of immediate family and no more than two from unrelated people.

The challenges to the new law say it is discriminatory to minority voters based on several of the law’s restrictions.

“In 2020, funding from the Center for Tech and Civic Life and the federal government helped election departments make critical investments that were needed to successfully administer a safe, trustworthy process,” CTCL describes its work during the 2020 election.

Post Views: 178

Haley Brown

Haley Brown covers state government for FloridaPolitics.com. Previously, Haley covered the West Virginia Legislature and anchored weekend newscasts for WVVA in Bluefield, W.Va. Haley is a Florida native and a graduate of the University of Florida. You can reach her at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSenate contests remain cool across Central Florida

next‘Obamacare’ survives: Supreme Court dismisses big challenge

One comment

  • Ron Ogden

    June 17, 2021 at 1:41 pm

    No responsible observer will ever try to claim that elections are flawless. The methods used to achieve even a limited franchise are one of the weaknesses of democracy. Mistakes and even fraud have been common in elections ever since George Washington. They existed last year. Many people believe they were so common last year that they cast legitimate doubt on the outcome. Governor DeSantis seems to be one of them and I am, too.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories