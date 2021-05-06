Newly signed election laws face court challenges

Less than an hour after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an election reform bill that makes sweeping changes to Florida’s election laws, opponents to the new law filed two lawsuits.

The ink wasn’t even dry on Senate Bill 90, a contentious piece of legislation that makes significant changes to Florida’s election laws, when the NAACP and the League of Women Voters brought court challenges.

DeSantis signed the bill in Palm Beach Thursday, calling it “the strongest election integrity measures in the country.” The statement echoes what supporters of the legislation said all Session long — the new laws are necessary for election security.

But people who oppose the new laws say the changes will result in voter suppression.

Two court challenges have been filed so far. One challenge comes from the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund. The lawsuit argues that Black voters are disproportionately affected by the new laws, among other provisions the group claims are unconstitutional.

“S.B. 90 represents a direct and swift backlash to Black voters’ historic turnout during the 2020 election season,” Zachery Morris, LDF Assistant Counsel, said. “The law’s suppressive and discriminatory provisions make it clear that the Florida Legislature’s goal is to erect additional hurdles to inhibit Florida voters, especially disabled voters, Black voters, and Latino voters, from accessing the ballot box. These efforts are shameful and they are not new. We cannot allow elected officials to suppress votes under the guise of election integrity.”

Another court challenge maintains the new laws are unconstitutional because they place restrictions on vote-by-mail drop boxes, restrict people from returning a vote-by-mail ballot for another voter, ban non-poll workers from handing out food and drinks to people waiting in line to vote and include new requirements that result in voters having to request a vote-by-mail ballot more frequently.

The League of Women Voters also said in a news release that the new laws directly impact third party voter registration organizations, like the League of Women Voters, because they force them to take certain steps that could discourage Floridians from registering to vote and, as a result, suppress voter turnout.

“The League of Women Voters of Florida has fought SB 90 since its introduction, and we’re continuing our fight now,” Patricia Brigham, president of the League of Women Voters of Florida, said. “The legislation has a deliberate and disproportionate impact on elderly voters, voters with disabilities, students and communities of color. It’s a despicable attempt by a one-party-ruled Legislature to choose who can vote in our state and who cannot. It’s undemocratic, unconstitutional, and un-American.”

The challenges will not be a surprise to Gov. DeSantis. On the last day of Session, DeSantis said he expected the new laws to face court challenges.

The memo said the Black Voters Matter Fund, Florida Alliance for Retired Americans, and several individual Florida voters are also part of the suit.

Attorneys representing plaintiffs are represented by King, Blackwell, Zehnder & Wermuth, P.A. and Perkins Coie LLP.