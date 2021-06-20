June 19, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

One dead, one injured after truck crashed into Fort Lauderdale Pride Parade
Image via Adobe Stock.

Kelly HayesJune 19, 20211min0

Related Articles

Headlines

Here’s how Florida politicos are honoring Juneteenth

Headlines

Amid reform movement, some GOP states give police more power

FederalHeadlines

Rick Scott, Marco Rubio introduce resolution reaffirming support for Colombia

Police
Police have apprehended the driver responsible.

One person has died and another is in critical condition after being run over by a truck in Fort Lauderdale at the start of the Stonewall Pride Parade.

Police have apprehended the driver responsible for the Saturday night crash after attempting to flee, Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis confirmed with WSVN-TV.

The parade, celebrated by Wilton Manors during Pride Month, has been put on hold as police investigate the scene. Trantalis, who witnessed the incident, described it as a terrorist attack on the LGBTQ+ community, according to WSVN-TV.

The crash took place on the southwest corner of NE 15th Street and NE 4th Avenue, according to WSVN-TV.

Police have not yet said if the crash was intentional.

This is a developig story.

Post Views: 163

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousHere's how Florida politicos are honoring Juneteenth

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories