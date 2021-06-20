One dead, one injured after truck crashed into Fort Lauderdale Pride Parade

One person has died and another is in critical condition after being run over by a truck in Fort Lauderdale at the start of the Stonewall Pride Parade.

Police have apprehended the driver responsible for the Saturday night crash after attempting to flee, Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis confirmed with WSVN-TV.

The parade, celebrated by Wilton Manors during Pride Month, has been put on hold as police investigate the scene. Trantalis, who witnessed the incident, described it as a terrorist attack on the LGBTQ+ community, according to WSVN-TV.

The crash took place on the southwest corner of NE 15th Street and NE 4th Avenue, according to WSVN-TV.

Police have not yet said if the crash was intentional.

This is a developig story.