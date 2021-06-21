Jill Biden to visit Florida for vaccine events

First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Kissimmee and Tampa on Thursday to encourage vaccination efforts in local Florida communities.

“These trips are part of the Administration’s nation-wide tour to reach millions of Americans who still need protection against the virus, highlight the ease of getting vaccinated, and mobilize grassroots vaccine education and outreach effort,” the White House said in an announcement.

In Kissimmee, the First Lady is expected to visit a drive-through vaccination site. Later, she will join the Tampa Bay Lightning hockey team for Advent Health’s Shots on Ice vaccination event.

The public vaccination event will be held at Amalie Arena and will feature games and giveaways.

“Floridians are invited to register to receive vaccinations, take shots on net from the ice, score photos with ThunderBug and the Zamboni, as well as receive Lightning swag,” the White House said. “Plus, Floridians will have the opportunity to partake in sweepstakes for great prizes, including Lightning game tickets.”

Floridians can register for the event online. They can also receive a Pfizer two-dose or Johnson & Johnson single-dose COVID-19 vaccine at no cost.

Biden’s trip to Florida comes weeks after Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff traveled to Tallahassee as part of the National Month of Action Tour.

The nationwide tour incorporates celebrities, athletes, faith leaders and social media influences to promote vaccination.

Notably, the trips also come as the administration works to meet an early goal of President Joe Biden: vaccinate 70% of adults by July 4 with at least one shot.

According to data provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, roughly 45% of Americans are fully vaccinated while 53% have received at least a single dose.

Biden is not expected to reach his goal at the current vaccination rate, MarketWatch reported.

As of Monday, 2.4 million Floridians have received at least one dose and 8.3 million Floridians are fully vaccinated.