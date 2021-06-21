‘The radical left was targeting Christians’: Anna Paulina Luna defends values at National Faith and Freedom Coalition Conference

Congressional candidate Anna Paulina Luna criticized the “radical left” for targeting Christians in a speech given at the National Faith and Freedom Coalition Conference held this past weekend.

“I think something that we all noticed during the 2020 election cycle is that the radical left was indeed targeting Christians,” Luna said. “They were trying to make pastors especially quiet and afraid to use their voices to speak out against some of their radical anti-God agenda, to include pushing abortions, accepting things that don’t align with our Judeo-Christian values.”

Luna, who is running as a Republican for Florida’s 13th Congressional District, told the story of her upbringing in her speech, as well as how she got into politics in the first place.

“I felt called to follow a path and to stand up for what’s right in this country,” Luna said, crediting her interest in politics to learning about human trafficking in the U.S.

“They weren’t talking about the fact that the United States is one of the top three countries in the world for human trafficking,” Luna said in a jab at news media. “If I wanted to truly make change, if I wanted to truly help the issue of human trafficking, if I wanted to truly help fight back against this radical agenda that was attacking Christians, if I wanted to truly help fight against abortion — I had to go to Washington D.C.”

The Army veteran built a name for herself last year when she won a crowded GOP Primary for the same congressional district she’s seeking this year and went on to perform notably, though unsuccessfully, against incumbent Democrat Charlie Crist.

Luna made headlines as a vocal Donald Trump supporter with a brazen attitude toward guns and political opponents, like Crist — rhetoric she seems intent on keeping as she heads into 2022.

“I am unapologetically pro-life, pro-God, pro-gun and anti-socialist,” Luna said. “I will back President Trump running for office in 2024, because he will.”



Luna recently made headlines after filing a temporary injunction against political opponent William Braddock last week, after claiming he threatened her life. Braddock is also a Republican running for Florida’s 13th Congressional District.

And, a recently released recording seems to substantiate part of the petition. Braddock can be heard in the recording threatening to make Luna “disappear.”

Luna appeared to reference the recent alleged threats in her speech.

“There is nothing in this world that can intimidate me or bully me or make me back down from holding my Christian values, first and foremost,” she said.

“When you are standing up for what’s right, you will always be met with hate, you will always be met with controversy, you will always be scared, and you will always be, honestly, attacked because you’re standing up for what your moral conviction is, which is inherently tied to you being Christians, and to your belief in God,” Luna added.