June 21, 2021
Gina Driscoll to kick-off City Council reelection campaign Tuesday

Driscoll faces challenger Mhariel Summers.

St. Petersburg City Council member Gina Driscoll will host her District 6 reelection campaign kick-off this Tuesday, June 22.

The event will be held at The Chattaway restaurant, located at 358 22nd Ave. S, starting at 5:30 p.m. Driscoll will be joined by fellow City Council members Brandi Gabbard and Ed Montanari at the event.

Driscoll faces challenger Mhariel Summers, who just joined the race at the start of May. Three previous challengers, Anthony Miffin, Brett Vickers and Jevon Gammon, have dropped out of the race.

Since launching her campaign, the incumbent has grown a list of endorsements from political leaders across the aisle. Most recently, Driscoll picked up support from state Sen. Darryl Rouson and congressional candidate and state Rep. Ben Diamond.

Driscoll has also received backing from both of her Republican colleagues, Montanari and mayoral candidate Robert Blackmon. 

Driscoll has also picked up support from the West Central Florida Labor Council, the International Association of Firefighters Local 747Ruth’s List Florida, and Equality Florida PAC.

Driscoll, who was first elected to the District 6 seat in 2017, is the Council vice-chair. Her current term expires in January 2022, and she will be on the ballot for the Nov. 2 St. Pete General Election. She’s skipping the Primary because only one other candidate qualified for the race.

District 6 covers the southeast area of St. Pete and includes Tropicana Field and Coquina Key.

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

