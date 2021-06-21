June 21, 2021
Personnel note: George Zamora joins Florida Chamber Safety Council Advisory Board

Work safety instruction standards law insurance industrial technology and regulation concept.
Zamora is the Director of Safety at City Furniture.

The Florida Chamber Safety Council today Monday that City Furniture Director of Safety George Zamora joined its statewide advisory board.

Zamora oversees all of City Furniture’s occupational health and safety programs and the organization’s fleet safety programs. His team is responsible for the safe operation of over 140 delivery vehicles, a fleet of tractor-trailers, and oversees the health and safety of more than 2,700 associates across 34 showrooms and 3 distribution centers.

“Creating a culture of safety is so much more than simply having safety protocols in place,” Florida Chamber Safety Council president Katie Yeutter said. “The Florida Chamber Safety Council’s Advisory Board plays a leadership role in moving the needle towards making Florida the safest, healthiest and most sustainable state in America.”

The Florida Chamber launched the Safety Council a year ago as part of its efforts to grow the state economy from the 17th largest in the world to the 10th over the next decade. The Council has since become the official National Safety Council Chapter for Florida.

The council is Florida’s leading provider of workplace safety training and works to promote policies, practices and procedures to increase safety, protection and health in business and industry, in schools and colleges, on roads and highways, and in homes and communities.

“Adding City Furniture’s George Zamora to the Florida Chamber Safety Council Advisory Board is a huge leap towards creating a culture of safety across Florida,” said Florida Chamber Safety Council Chair Mark Morgan. “As we provide best practices to Florida businesses, the leadership and safety knowledge George brings from the retail sector is going to make a big impact on Florida’s health, safety and sustainability.”

The Florida Chamber Safety Council Advisory Board also includes:

Jody McClure, director of Team Member, Legal, Risk & Insurance at ABC Fine Wine & Spirits

Robert Roncska, corporate executive director for high reliability and unit culture at AdventHealth

— Dr. Joshua Chard, director of product and corporate safety at Altec Industries

Scott Frazer, corporate safety director at Boldt

Erin Black, vice president of Sustainability and Risk Management at Coca-Cola Beverages Florida

Edwin Foulke, partner at Fisher Phillips

Tom Baldwin, vice president of safety at Global Medical Response (GMR)

John Trevathan, chief procurement officer and vice president of corporate services at GuideWell

Greg Meloon, president of Nautique Boat Company

Mark Morgan, senior human resources manager for corporate safety & workers’ compensation at NextEra Energy Inc.

Matt Fisher, senior vice president at Pike Electric

Sandy Hodes, senior vice president and deputy general counsel for Ryder System, Inc.

— Chief Carl Metzger, associate vice president for public safety and chief of police at the University of Central Florida

Mark Ligon, vice president of safety & risk management at Vecellio Group

Greg Hale, chief safety officer and vice president at Walt Disney Parks and Resorts.

previousMarco Rubio joins GOP plea to maintain Iraq-era war powers for Joe Biden

