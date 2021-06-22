June 22, 2021
Bookie hype builds for Ron DeSantis presidential boomlet

A.G. Gancarski
June 22, 2021

DeSantis
Could America's Governor make his White House move?

Oddsmakers are increasingly warming to the prospect of Gov. Ron DeSantis being a first-tier Presidential candidate.

The self-described “betting industry analysts” at US Sportsbonus contend that the Florida Governor’s odds are 4/1 to be the Republican nominee and 12/1 to win the 2024 election.

Only one person is better positioned: the former President.

Donald Trump also has 4/1 odds to win the Republican nomination (20%), but he’s the 7/1 favorite (12.5%) among Republicans to win the election,” the bookies assert. The only other Florida Man to rate as a Presidential choice: Rep. Matt Gaetz, who faces 100/1 odds at this writing.

One analyst for the site puts his name on his quotes.

“Bookies have been eyeing DeSantis’ recent surge over the past few months, which has shown the Florida Governor has a strong chance at the White House by running in place of Trump instead of alongside him,” asserted Jay Sanin.

Sanin adds that the money could be a leading indicator for polling.

“Recent polls have started to show DeSantis having more support than Trump in certain areas, which could indicate that polls are catching up to betting data, as the odds already gave Trump and DeSantis an equal chance at securing the Republican Nomination in 2024.”

At least one straw poll conducted this month shows DeSantis as ahead of Trump. The Governor defeated Trump in the Western Conservative Summit’s straw poll. Though the in-state Colorado Politics website suggests that the “highly unscientific” survey has done a “poor job” of predicting nominees, the poll is seen as a barometer of activist passion nonetheless.

DeSantis continues to stress that 2022 is his focus; the Governor faces what will be a competitive and closely fought reelection campaign. At least one potential opponent, meanwhile, says that his win would just be a launchpad.

“If he’s running for President, he will have to declare, you know, right before or right after the November election. Which means the first two years, he’s campaigning all over the country. And his last two years, he’s going to be President. So who gets duped? The people of the state of Florida,” said Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried this spring.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

2 comments

  • Michael Hoffmann

    June 22, 2021 at 11:25 am

    Ron is an aggressive guy — typical jock. The down-side: He’ll have Trump in his ear, like a latter-day Iago.

    Will he have to step down from Gov. to run for Prez?

    Reply

  • Richard

    June 22, 2021 at 11:44 am

    Oh, poor little Nikki Fried, she is so frantic to win the Governor’s race, she will say anything! She is a total loser that knows she will not even get reelected to Agriculture Commissioner. Don’t let this loser dupe you!!!

    Reply

