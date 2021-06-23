Rick Scott hopes Kamala Harris’ long-delayed border visit ‘actually happens’

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott cast doubt on assertions that Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the U.S. Mexican border this week.

A senior staffer for the Vice President said Harris would head to El Paso Friday, but Scott doesn’t believe it.

“More than 90 days after being named as the Biden administration’s lead to handle the massive border crisis it has created, it looks like Vice President Harris is finally going to make the trip. I hope that this actually happens, and doesn’t fall flat like its other promises to not raise taxes on American families, or reopen schools quickly, or be tough on Communist China,” Scott said Wednesday, in a press release from his Senate office.

Scott went on to take credit for Harris’ deployment.

“Last month, I said that I would hold all DHS political nominees until the White House got down to the border. I’m glad that I finally got their attention and some accountability for the American people.”

Scott had previously described Harris’ “avoidance” of the border as “getting extreme.” He has relished the contrast with Harris, often zinging her on friendly interviews on conservative media.

“What has she ever accomplished? And by the way, putting Kamala Harris in charge of the border is like asking an arsonist to put out a fire, like asking (New York Gov.) Andrew Cuomo to be in charge of a sexual harassment seminar,” Scott joked during a June Fox News hit.

“I mean, she is not going to accomplish anything. I mean, not going to the border? Go to the border,” Scott said, before host Sandra Smith reminded Scott that the Vice President of the United States and former U.S. Senator had a resume of considerable accomplishment.

Expect Scott to continue to criticize the Biden administration’s management of the border, as new battleground state polling from his National Republican Senatorial Committee and the Republican Governors Association shows that Harris is taking the blame.

A majority of independent voters blames Biden for the migrant crisis stemming from a porous Mexican border. Harris is seen as “not effective at all” by 51% of those surveyed.