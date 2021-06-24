June 24, 2021
Personnel note: Mercury Florida adds public relations expert Lisa Kauffman as vice president

Drew Wilson

kauffman art
She previously served as press secretary for the Senate Majority Office.

Mercury on Thursday announced it has hired Lisa Kauffman as a vice president in its Florida office.

Kauffman comes to the global, bipartisan public strategy firm from the Florida Senate Majority Office, where she served most recently as the press secretary.

“We are thrilled to welcome Lisa Kauffman to the Mercury Florida team,” said Mercury Partner Ashley Walker. “With her deep experience and relationships within the Florida Legislature, Lisa will be a major asset to our growing roster of top experts on both sides of the aisle.”

Kauffman is a seasoned pro and brings years of experience in communications, government relations, and event execution. At the Florida Senate Majority Office, Kauffman worked closely with Senate leadership to craft messaging for priority policy and on Florida’s $100 billion proposed budget.

Before that, Kauffman served as the press secretary for Adam Putnam’s gubernatorial campaign. She has also worked for the Florida House of Representatives and the Orange County government.

“Mercury is a top-tier public affairs firm with an exceptionally talented slate of public affairs professionals,” Kauffman said. “I’m excited to be joining their team and I look forward to delivering successful outcomes for our clients.”

Originally from Valrico, Kauffman earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Central Florida.

Mercury provides a comprehensive suite of public strategy services that includes federal government relations, international affairs, digital influence, public opinion research, media strategy and a bipartisan grassroots mobilization network in all 50 states.

The firm has an established global presence, with U.S. offices in Washington, D.C., New York, California, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Florida, Montana, Texas, Iowa, South Carolina and Tennessee, as well as international offices in London and Mexico City.

The company has been expanding in the Sunshine State for years, including with the addition of former U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Emilio González and former U.S. Rep. Jeff Miller as co-chairmen of its Florida team last year.

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics.

