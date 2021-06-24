Lawmakers offer support, promise resources after Surfside condo collapse

Florida lawmakers from around the Surfside community are beginning to offer support to first responders following a condo building collapse.

Sen. Jason Pizzo, a Miami Democrat, said his office will help coordinate state resources to help those impacted by the collapse of the Champlain Condo’s South Tower.

“This is a painful moment for our community as families endure pain from the partial collapse of the condo tower in Surfside. Our team is coordinating with local and state resources to effectively deploy all available aid and need as our brave first responders work to save lives during this critical phase of search and rescue,” Pizzo said.

He directed anyone in need of information about a loved one to call the Family Reunification hotline at (305) 614-1819 or visit miamidade.gov/emergency.

“This is an unimaginable tragedy that will require our attention in the hours, days and weeks to come, and we will provide the needed support and comfort to our fellow neighbors and residents as they navigate this enormously difficult time,” Pizzo said.

Rep. Joe Geller, an Aventura Democrat, also provided information on Twitter on a Family Reunification Center at 9301 Collins Avenue in Surfside.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, a Weston Democrat, said workers at the scene are scrambling to locate individuals.

“My heart and hopes are in Surfside as hundreds of rescuers from across my community work furiously to search and save residents,” she wrote on Facebook. “We pray the casualties and loss of life are limited and rescuers remain safe as they aid and reunite families impacted by this horrible tragedy.”

Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book, who represents a Plantation area district, called on all necessary resources to help local government responders.

“My heart goes out to the families who are experiencing immeasurable pain from the partial collapse of the Champlain condo tower,” Book said. “This is a heart wrenching tragedy and it’s critical that all levels of government are deployed to support local officials and first responders as they continue search and rescue efforts.

“Our brave first responders are doing the life-saving work where every second matters and we stand ready to support families and victims as they weather this difficult time.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis is also headed to the site and “bracing for some potentially terrible news.”