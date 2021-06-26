Florida adds 200+ COVID-19 deaths, 11K cases in past week

After reporting a sharp decline in COVID-19 cases following the state’s vaccine rollout, Florida reported a small uptick in cases and deaths this past week, according to the Department of Health’s weekly report released Friday.

The newly released data, which recorded the state’s COVID-19 numbers from June 18 through June 24, added 217 deaths to the state’s total death count, amounting to 37,772 virus-related deaths in Florida since the start of the pandemic.

The report also counted 11,048 new cases of COVID-19 in its total case tally, which now stands at 2,321,929. This is up from the week prior, which only recorded 10,512 new cases of COVID-19.

However, the weekly numbers are still far lower than they were a couple months ago, where the state was reporting about triple the number of cases a week. According to the report, 23,307 cases were reported in the first week of May, down from the 39,049 cases reported the second week of April.

Floridians are also slowing down on vaccines.

In the past week, 281,042 doses were distributed in the state. That’s down from the 413,018 doses administered the week prior, and way down from the 777,741 doses distributed in the first week of May.