Families frustrated at slow pace of condo rescue

Rescuers digging through the rubble of a Florida beachfront condo sought to reassure families that they were doing as much as possible to find missing loved ones, but the crews said they needed to work carefully for the best chance of uncovering survivors four days after the collapse.

As the death rose Sunday to nine, relatives were growing increasingly desperate for news and worried about the slow progress and dwindling hopes. Some were taken by bus to a location near the site after families frustrated with the pace of rescue efforts demanded to visit the scene.

“My daughter is 26 years old, in perfect health. She could make it out of there,” one mother told rescuers during a Saturday meeting with family members. A video of the meeting was posted by Instagram user Abigail Pereira.

“It’s not enough,” continued the mother, who was among relatives who pushed authorities to bring in experts from other countries to help. “Imagine if your children were in there.”

More than 150 people remain unaccounted for in Surfside, and authorities and loved ones fear the toll will go much higher.

Scores of rescue workers remained on the massive pile of rubble, searching for survivors but so far only finding bodies and human remains. No one has been pulled alive from the pile since hours after the collapse on Thursday.

In a meeting with families on Saturday evening, people moaned and wept as Miami Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah explained why he could not answer their repeated questions about how many victims they had found.

“It’s not necessarily that we’re finding victims, OK? We’re finding human remains,” Jadallah said, according to the video posted on Instagram.

Every time crews find remains, they clean the area and remove the remains. They work with a rabbi to ensure any religious rituals are done properly, Jadallah said.

“So the question is, is why is things taking so long?” he said, “What we’re doing is making sure that everything is followed to a ‘T.’”

Authorities said their efforts are still a search-and-rescue operation. Alan Cominsky, chief of the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department, said they are holding out hope of finding someone alive, but they must be slow and methodical.

“The debris field is scattered throughout, and it’s compact, extremely compact,” he said.

Debris must be stabilized and shored up as they go.

“If there is a void space, we want to make sure we’re given every possibility of a survivor. That’s why we can’t just go in and move things erratically, because that’s going to have the worst outcome possible,” he said.

So far, he said, they have not come across any voids.

A fire in the rubble pile slowed efforts earlier in the weekend, but Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said it was suppressed Saturday.