June 29, 2021
Gov. DeSantis to name Todd Inman next Secretary of Florida DMS
Todd Inman. Image via US. Department of Transportation.

Kelly Hayes

Todd_Inman
Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to name Todd Inman as the state’s next secretary of the Florida Department of Management Services.

Inman will be replacing former DMS Secretary Jonathan Satter, who departed from the DeSantis administration in February after notifying the Governor in January.

Inman previously served as the Chief of Staff under U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao, where he worked as the executive manager for the department’s more than 55,000 employees, 20,000 contractors, over 1,000 facilities and an $89 billion annual budget.

Before serving under Chao, Inman worked as a consultant, where he was eventually appointed to the U.S. Small Business Administration National Advisory Council. He also co-founded a residential services company back in 2003.

He currently serves as one of the 100 members of the International Advisory Council, which provides strategic advice and counsel to Fortune 100 companies.

Inman earned his bachelor’s in journalism and advertising from the University of Mississippi.

In his new role, Inman will lead DMS in its mission to support sister agencies as well as current and former state employees with workforce and business-related functions.

More than 1,000 employees work under DMS, which has an $800 million annual budget.

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

