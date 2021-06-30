Former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld dies at 88

Donald Rumsfeld, the two-time defense secretary and one-time presidential candidate whose reputation as a skilled bureaucrat and visionary of a modern U.S. military was soiled by the long and costly Iraq war, died Tuesday, his family said in a statement. He was 88.

Regarded by former colleagues as equally smart and combative, patriotic and politically cunning, Rumsfeld had a storied career under four presidents and nearly a quarter century in corporate America.

In 2001 he began his second tour as Pentagon chief under President George W. Bush, but his plan to “transform” the armed forces was overshadowed by the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Rep. Mike Waltz, a St. Augustine Beach Republican who served as a counterterrorism advisor during the Bush administration, issued a statement praising the deceased Defense Secretary.

“America will never forget its Secretary of Defense who ran to the burning Pentagon on September 11th to help others in need,” Waltz said. “Donald Rumsfeld was a patriot who served his country in uniform, in the halls of Congress, as U.S. Ambassador to NATO, White House Chief of Staff, and as Secretary of Defense under two administrations. I take great pride in having worked as a policy advisor for Afghanistan in the Pentagon under his leadership. He was dedicated to ensuring our military was ready in times of peace and keeping our country safe in times of war. Rest in Peace.”

Rumsfeld oversaw the U.S. invasion of Afghanistan and the 2003 overthrow of Saddam Hussein in Iraq, where he was blamed for setbacks including the Abu Ghraib prisoner abuse scandal and for being slow to recognize a violent insurgency.

