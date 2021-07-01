Jimmy Patronis’ net worth grows to $6.7M

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis pegs his net worth at $6.7 million, according to upcoming financial disclosures

The Panama City Beach Republican has been the wealthiest member of the Florida Cabinet in the Ron DeSantis era. Patronis valued his net worth at $6,671,139, up 3% from $6,488,529 in last year’s disclosure.

Patronis distributed his financial disclosure form Thursday, ahead of handing in his physical copy to the Commission on Ethics Friday. The form marks his financial earnings through Dec. 31, 2020.

Before being appointed CFO by then-Gov. Rick Scott in 2017, and before winning his subsequent election in 2018, Patronis was a member of the Florida House.

Patronis’ family has long run a popular restaurant in Panama City Beach. On top of the $128,084 he made as CFO, he made $41,636 at Captain Anderson’s Restaurant.

His holdings in his family’s company fell sharply from $2,259,110 to $1,406,698. However, his partnerships in Patronis Brothers Properties increased $390,798 to $2,025,682.

Patronis’ $773,366 in land, homes and condos includes a $479,507 home in Panama City Beach and a $142,709 condo in Tallahassee.

The value of Patronis’ accounts with Centennial Bank also dramatically increased to $961,752, up from $738,814 in 2019. Patronis also gained on the stock market, with his brokerage accounts increasing to $612,456, up from $440,216 in 2019.

Unlike most years, Patronis filed his disclosure form from Miami-Dade County, where he’s spent the last week serving as the State Fire Marshal amid the search and rescue effort in Surfside following the condo collapse there.

State elected officials face a loose July 1 deadline to file annual disclosure reports, which typically detail their finances as of the end of the prior year. Late filers have until September to submit reports before they face fines — $25 a day, with a cap at $1,500.

The forms require disclosure of an estimated net worth, assets valued at more than $1,000, liabilities of more than $1,000 and information about income.

On Wednesday, Attorney General Ashely Moody filed her disclosure form, which will become available in the coming days. She posted a net worth of $3,232,738 last year.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried‘s past financial disclosures have been the target of Republicans in recent weeks. The South Florida Democrat added more than $400,000 in lobbying income to her reports covering 2017 and 2018 in updates filed days before she launched her gubernatorial campaign last month. Those reports have become the subject of an ethics complaint from Leon County GOP Chair Evan Power. Fried has not yet filed her 2020 report.

Gov. DeSantis’ net worth grew nearly 20% in his second year as the state’s top executive. With his only listed income a taxpayer-funded salary of $134,181, DeSantis reported a net worth of $348,832 last year, up from $291,449 at the end of 2019. When he ran for office in 2018, DeSantis posted a net worth of $283,605.

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.