Jeff Brandes out as judiciary committee chairman

After finding himself at odds with several Republican priorities during the 2021 Legislative Session, Republican Sen. Jeff Brandes was removed Friday as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

According to a Friday memo, Senate President Wilton Simpson reassigned the seat to Republican Sen. Danny Burgess for the upcoming legislative session. Brandes will instead lead the Committee on Governmental Oversight and Accountability.

“Throughout his time in the Senate, Senator Brandes has showed a great interest in the operations of state government,” Simpson said in a statement to Florida Politics.

The reassignment marks the latest political dustup between Brandes and his party. Among other conflicts, the St. Petersburg Republican broke ranks on several high-profile measures including proposals to crack down on social media companies and stiffen penalties against rioters.

Brandes later described the Session as “spaghetti politics.”

News of the reassignment comes as lawmakers ready for the start of committee meetings in September.

Among other notable changes: the launch of a redistricting committee and the end of the pandemic committee.

Led by Burgess, the Select Committee on Pandemic Preparedness and Response primarily examined COVID-19 issues but also analyzed the state’s readiness for future emergencies.

“Outstanding issues related to the COVID-19 Pandemic will be handled by the standing committees with relevant subject matter jurisdiction,” the Senate said in a press release.

The Committee on Reapportionment, meanwhile, will undertake the once-in-a-decade redistricting process.

Republican Sen. Republican Sen. Ray Rodrigues will lead the committee.

In a statement, Simpson said the end of one committee and launch of another prompted the shuffle.

“Appointing Senators to the Committee on Reapportionment necessitated some other changes to our committee assignments,” Simpson said. “In my view, the opening to Chair the Committee on Governmental Oversight and Accountability is a great fit based on Senator Brandes’ interests.”

Notably, Democratic Sen. Jason Pizzo withstood the shakeup. As chair of the Senate Criminal Justice Committee, Pizzo frequently sparred with Republican leadership during the legislation session.

With the 2022 Legislative Session starting in January, the House and Senate will hold six weeks of pre-session committee meetings.

The first week of meetings will be held Sept. 20 to Sept. 24. It will be followed by the weeks of Oct. 11 to Oct. 15; Oct. 18 to Oct. 22; Nov. 1 to Nov. 5; Nov. 15 to Nov. 19; and Nov. 29 to Dec. 3.

The Legislative Session will start Jan. 11.

The committee assignment list is featured below.