Dean Black adds another $40K ahead of likely HD 11 bid

Duval County Republican Party Chair Dean Black pulled in another $40,000 through his political committee last month as he gears up for a possible run in House District 11.

The report is the committee’s second since it launched. The first report, covering May, listed more than $100,000 in contributions. To date, the committee has raised $141,150.

The June fundraising sheet for the True Conservatives political committee includes checks from Jacksonville Beach City Council members Chet Stokes, Dan Janson, Cory Nichols and Fernando Meza, indicating strong support from the beach communities if he becomes an official candidate.

The Jacksonville Beach elected officials join several notables who chipped in in May, including Duval County Clerk of Court Jody Phillips, St. Johns County Clerk of Court Brandon Patty, former Rep. Jay Fant, Ronnie Fussell, Husein Cumber, Bill Watson, Deno Hicks and a political committee affiliated with U.S. Rep. John Rutherford.

Black has served as Duval GOP chair since 2018. He is also a local business owner, rancher, and Air Force veteran. He is an eighth generation Northeast Florida native. He and his wife, Kim, have five children. The staunch Trump supporter was a delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention and actively involved the former President’s reelection campaign.

HD 11 is currently held by Rep. Cord Byrd, who is running for state Senate rather than re-election next year. So far, the field includes three Republicans: Heath Brokwell, Matthew Collins and Bo Hodges.

Brockwell has raised about $22,000 so far and had $18,370 in the bank at the end of May. His June report is due in the coming days. Meanwhile, Hodges has raised just $105 through four months in the race and Collins has raised nothing.

HD 11 covers all of Nassau County and part of Duval. It leans heavily Republican. However, district lines are set to be redrawn ahead of the 2022 election.