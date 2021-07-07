July 7, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Haiti official: First Lady to be treated in Miami
Haiti's President Jovenel Moise, left, and First Lady Martine Moise, in red, receive Spain's Queen Letizia Ortiz in May 2018. Image via AP.

Jacob OglesJuly 7, 20213min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Jeanette Núñez calls for patience two weeks after Surfside condo collapse

APoliticalHeadlines

Elsa: Storm system crossing the Georgia border

HeadlinesInfluence

Nikki Fried calls on Florida Supreme Court to take up dispute about local gun laws

1000 (48)
Initial reports on the island suggested she died when her husband was assassinated.

Haitian First Lady Martine Moïse may be treated for injuries in Miami following an attack at her home. Her husband, Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, was killed in the incident.

Haitian Ambassador the U.S. Bocchit Edmond told CNN the First Lady would be transported to a hospital in Miami for treatment. He said she remains in stable but critical condition after being shot.

That word comes amid speculation of Martine Moïse’s condition in the Haitian press. Le Nouvelliste was the first media to report the First Lady would leave the country, though initially the newspaper reported she would go to an undisclosed nation.

But that came after local media outlets initially reported her death.

The Haitian Times corrected earlier reports with a tweet around 10 a.m.

The death of the President has thrown the future of the island into uncertainty. The next in succession to be President should be the president of Haiti’s Supreme Court by law. However, René Sylvestre, the last to hold that position, died from COVID-19 on June 23.

Premier Claude Joseph has stepped into the role of heading the government on an interim basis.

The international matter is of particular significance to Florida, a state less than 700 miles from the island nation. The Migration Policy Institute estimates that as of 2018, about 49% of the 687,000 Haitian immigrants living in the U.S. reside in Florida.

The U.S. Census as of 2018 estimated more than 1.03 million Haitian American citizens now live in America, the bulk of them in South Florida.

Many of the federal officials representing Florida have called for swift involvement by the United States in stabilizing the island.

Post Views: 229

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSteve Bovo Jr. officially running for Hialeah Mayor

nextFlorida Republicans to host rally calling for Jan. 6 insurrectionists to be released

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories