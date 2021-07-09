Communications Workers of America endorses Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick in CD 20

Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick is picking up a union endorsement in her bid for Florida’s 20th Congressional District.

Communications Workers of America (CWA) Local 3104 is backing the progressive Cherfilus-McCormick, according to a Friday release. The news comes a few weeks after Brand New Congress, an organization that supports left-leaning candidates, also endorsed Cherfilus-McCormick.

Cherfilus-McCormick is one of several candidates running in the Special Election to succeed the late U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings, who died in early April after battling cancer.

“Our union was a strong supporter of Alcee Hastings and we mourn his loss,” said CWA Local 3104 President Mike Devane.

“CWA Local 3104 feels that Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick will be an excellent candidate to replace Congressman Hastings and we hope that our endorsement helps her win the Democrat Primary in November.”

The district leans heavily Democratic and spans Broward and Palm Beach counties, crossing several majority-Black areas near major cities such as Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. While several Republican and third-party candidates have filed to run, the winner of the Democratic Primary Election will be the favorite in the General Election.

The Special Primary Election will take place Nov. 2, followed by the Special General Election on Jan. 11.

The Democratic Primary field also includes state Sen. Perry Thurston, state Reps. Bobby DuBose and Omari Hardy and Broward County Commissioners Dale Holness and Barbara Sharief. Natalia Allen, Matt Boswell, Elvin Dowling, Krystal Jordan, Emmanuel Morel, Marlon Onias, Priscilla Ann Taylor and Pradel Vilme have all filed paperwork to seek the Democratic nomination as well.

The CWA endorsement could help give Cherfilus-McCormick support from progressives in the district.

“I am thrilled to have received the first major union endorsement of all the candidates in the Democrat Primary,” Cherfilus-McCormick said.

“I am deeply humbled that this great organization has thrown their support behind my run for Congress. My family’s roots have always been very involved in supporting the labor movement and I will fight hard in Congress for union workers rights.”