Gasoline prices hold steady above $3

Gasoline prices in Florida did not rise any more in the past week, but they did not provide any relief for Florida drivers either, holding steady at an average of $3.01 per gallon.

That leaves the state average 3 cents more per gallon than a month ago, and 90 cents per gallon more than this time last year, according to AAA — The Auto Club Group. The price is about the same as last week.

The Sunshine State offered quite a spread. Drivers in Panama City were paying as much as $3.14 per gallon on average Sunday, while drivers in Punta Gorda were paying 20 cents per gallon less. Still, the post-July 4 market did not relax pump prices, as sometimes is seen following holiday travel.

AAA blamed the crude oil market.

“Florida drivers are still finding some of the most expensive prices at the pump in nearly seven years,” said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. “Crude oil prices fluctuated last week, but ultimately evened out. So it’s likely these elevated gas prices will hang around for the near future.”

It could be worse. Nationally, the average price per gallon was $3.14, AAA reported.

After Punta Gorda’s $2.94 per gallon average price, the cheapest gas prices in Florida were found in Fort Myers-Cape Coral, at $2.96; Jacksonville and Orlando, $2.97; St. Petersburg, Sarasota, and Pensacola, $2.98; and Tampa, $2.99.

After Panama City, the highest prices were found in West Palm Beach-Boca Raton at $3.13; Tallahassee, $3.06; Fort Lauderdale, $3.02; and Gainesville, $3.01.

In a news release issued early Monday morning, AAA offered a few tips to drivers wanting to save a bit on those high fuel prices. Drivers should consider combining errands to limit driving time. Yet they still might consider driving around a bit, to shop for the best gas prices in town. They should consider paying cash, as some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with credit cars. They should remove excess weight from the vehicle. And most simply, drivers should drive more conservatively, avoiding aggressive acceleration and speeding, which reduce fuel economy.