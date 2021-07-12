July 12, 2021
Joe Biden’s HUD taps Alan Williams for key post
Alan Williams. Image via Florida House.

Jacob Ogles

AlanWill
The former state Representative worked on Biden's 2020 Presidential campaign.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development has tapped Alan Williams, a former member of the Florida House of Representatives, for a key post.

Williams was named deputy assistant secretary for intergovernmental relations in the Office of Congressional and Intergovernmental Relations.

The Tallahassee Democrat was among 19 staff appointments announced Monday.

“These talented and diverse individuals join HUD ready to deliver results for the American people by tackling our nation’s housing challenges to build a stronger, more equitable America,” HUD provided in a statement.

Williams served in the Legislature from 2008 to 2016, at which point he was term-limited. During his time in the House, he chaired the Florida Legislative Black Caucus and worked as House Democratic Whip from 2012 to 2016.

He later ran unsuccessfully for Leon County Supervisor of Elections. He’s worked since 2017 as a government relations consultant for Meenan Regulatory and Legislative Attorneys.

During his political career, Williams has served as the Secretary of the National Black Caucus of State Legislators, a member of the White House Legislators Working Group on Middle Class Economics. The National Black Caucus of State Legislators in 2014 named Williams as its National Legislator of the Year.

He also played a role in President Joe Biden’s campaign last year. He joined the campaign in September as a coordinated coalition strategic adviser in Florida. He previously worked in 1996 for President Bill Clinton’s reelection campaign.

Williams, in the months since Biden’s inauguration, has regularly promoted the vision of HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge. He’s advocated for the “Build Back Better” messaging from the agency under the new President.

The Florida A&M University alum has also continued to stay involved in Tallahassee area politics.

Jacob Ogles

