July 13, 2021
Evan Shields raises $23K, Jordan Leonard crosses $100K mark in HD 100 race

Ryan Nicol

Broken piggy bank with cash and coins on wooden background
Democratic Rep. Joe Geller is vacating the seat due to term limits.

Democratic candidate Jordan Leonard has crossed the $100,000 mark in fundraising for the House District 100 contest, while newcomer Evan Shields pulled in more than $23,000 in his first month as a candidate.

That $23,000 haul gives Shields the highest June fundraising haul of the Democratic field in HD 100, at least for now. Leonard pulled in nearly $18,000 between his campaign and political committee, Americans for Florida. Clay Miller added just over $6,100 for the month. But numbers for Todd Delmay — who raised more than $50,000 in his first month as a candidate in May — have not yet been posted to the Division of Elections website.

Shields serves as treasurer for the Miami-Dade Democratic Party. He filed in mid-June but still pulled in more than $23,000 in half a month between his campaign and political committee, Florida Future Fund. Shields is a third-generation educator who has also worked as a small business leader in commercial real estate, helping secure funding to house low-income families.

Leonard is a Bay Harbor Islands Council Member and former Mayor. Without yet knowing Delmay’s June fundraising totals, Leonard remains the race’s top fundraising. He’s added more than $99,000 in outside cash through June 30. Add in a $1,000 self-loan from February, and Leonard has surpassed $100,000 in total added to his campaign account.

“We are grateful to continue receiving support from so many individuals and businesses that value our call to send an experienced elected leader and accomplished business owner to Tallahassee,” Leonard said in a statement obtained by Florida Politics.

“It is truly humbling to have raised over $100,000 by June. The support has been overwhelmingly positive.”

Miller is the legislative director for Broward County Commissioner Beam Furr. He’s raised more than $47,000 in outside cash and added $4,000 in self-loans, putting him across the $50,000 mark.

Leonard has more than $91,000 still on hand between his two campaign accounts. Miller is sitting on nearly $47,000, while Shields holds nearly $22,000.

Delmay’s account has nearly $45,000 remaining as of May 31. That number is likely to go up once his June report is posted.

Wena Sutjapojnukul has also filed as a Republican in the Democratic-leaning district. After joining the race in early June, Sutjapojnukul raised less than $1,500 cash and added a self-loan of more than $2,600. Sutjapojnukul has around $1,200 in cash on hand.

Democratic Rep. Joe Geller is term-limited and has faced no opposition in his last three reelection bids. HD 100 is split between Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

Candidates and political committees faced a Monday deadline for reporting all financial activity through June 30.

Ryan Nicol

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to [email protected]

