Todd Delmay touts $50K fundraising haul in first month of HD 100 bid

House District 100 candidate Todd Delmay says he has raised $50,000 in just one month after entering the race to succeed Rep. Joe Geller.

Delmay is a prominent LGBTQ rights activist. Before the landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision legalizing same-sex marriage nationwide, Delmay and his husband, Jeff, were one of several couples who sued to challenge Florida’s same-sex marriage ban. Once the Court legalized same-sex marriage, the two were the first gay men married in Florida.

Now, Delmay is one of three Democrats vying to replace Geller, along with Bay Harbor Islands Council Member Jordan W. Leonard and Clay Miller, who serves as Broward County Commissioner Beam Furr’s legislative director.

Delmay said in a Thursday news release his campaign had hit $50,000 in his first month. His fundraising breakdown is not yet posted on the Division of Elections website, but that total would be the highest monthly haul for any candidate in the race so far.

“Seeing the amount of money we’ve raised in just 3 weeks, especially from small donors, helps make loud and clear that the people are ready for real change in Tallahassee,” Delmay said in a statement on his fundraising efforts.

“Residents are looking for someone to support small businesses, help get our economy back on track from the pandemic, fight for civil rights and protect our coastal cities from the threats of climate change. I am confident that our work to address these issues will continue to engage and draw supporters to our grassroots movement. Together we will make sure our Sunshine State is working in the best interest of all people.”

Leonard has raised just over $56,000 in outside cash in three months, while adding a $1,000 loan. Miller has totaled nearly $37,000 in outside cash in four months, plus a $4,000 loan. Those numbers are current as of April 30. Candidates and political committees face a June 10 deadline to report all financial activity through May 31.

Republican candidate Wena Sutjapojnukul also filed for the seat last week but won’t post a fundraising report until July.

HD 100 is split between Broward and Miami-Dade counties and leans strongly Democratic. Rep. Geller is term-limited heading into 2022, making the contest an open one.