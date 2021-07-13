July 13, 2021
Rick Scott presses Joe Biden to rally global community for Cuban ‘freedom fighters’

A.G. GancarskiJuly 13, 20214min1

Rick Scott
Scott wants Biden to use his 'pulpit' to drive international consensus.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott applied a Cold War era framing and sense of urgency to the protests in Cuba, calling those rallying against the government “freedom fighters” Tuesday.

Scott was promoting a radio interview, where he explained what he meant and signaled the latest intensification of pressure on the White House to “show up” and take action.

“I hope the Biden administration shows up, tries to be more vocal, add more sanctions,” Scott told WIOD radio host Brian Mudd.

“It needs to happen right now. The Biden Administration needs to make this an issue. This is an opportunity for the Biden Administration to show up, to say we support the Cuban people, to rally the global community,” Scott said, urging the President to call leaders like France’s Macron and England’s Boris Johnson to say “enough is enough, this has got to end.”

“This is what he ought to be doing right now,” Scott urged. “Unfortunately he’s not.”

The Senator added that it shouldn’t matter what the leaders of China and Russia might think.

“America stands for freedom and liberty everywhere,” Scott said. “It shouldn’t matter what the General Secretary of the Communist Party of China thinks, what Vladimir Putin thinks.”

“Joe Biden needs to be today, on TV, calling world leaders, saying this has got to end,” Scott urged. “You’ve got this pulpit, you’ve got this opportunity, Joe Biden. Go do it.”

Scott issued a statement Monday urging a “loud and unequivocal” stance by the U.S. against the communist regime in Cuba currently “shaking with fear” in the face of unprecedented protests throughout the country.

I stand proudly with the heroic Cuban freedom fighters & call on President Joe Biden to immediately impose further sanctions on the tyrannical regime. We cannot let up,” Scott tweeted Monday, setting up a longer statement that extended those themes.

“Now, the Biden administration must lead the freedom-loving nations of the world in loud and unequivocal denouncement of the brutal communist Castro regime, and in support of the liberty, democracy and human rights the Cuban people call for and rightfully deserve,” Scott added.

“Today, the American people must join freedom-loving Cubans in saying the oppression ends now. We cannot return to Obama-Biden appeasement policies. We cannot lift sanctions or restore diplomatic relations with the Cuban dictatorship. I urge the Biden administration to impose further sanctions on the tyrannical Cuban regime. We cannot let up. There must be consequences for this heinous oppression and attacks on peaceful protesters,” Scott urged.

Expect pressure from Scott and other Republicans to continue, on radio and in Congress. The “freedom fighters” phrasing was introduced in a Scott Senate floor speech Monday.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

One comment

  • Cinforoso

    July 13, 2021 at 10:43 am

    He is absolutely correct. But, Biden is surrounded by closet and outright socialists who are cringing at the reality that Cuba is falling apart. Makes it kind of tough to sell “democratic socialism.” Sleepy Joe needs to wake up long enough to realize that this is a historic moment to free the Cuban people from decades of dictatorship and misery. Wake up, Joe.

    Reply

