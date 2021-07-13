July 13, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Hillary Cassel adds nearly $14K in June, continues to lead HD 99 fundraising

Ryan NicolJuly 13, 20214min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesPanhandle

Florida judge won’t toss out sanctions against Grim Reaper attorney

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

Rick Scott presses Joe Biden to rally global community for Cuban ‘freedom fighters’

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

Nikki Fried calls for Cuban ‘liberation’

Hillary Cassel flag photo
Cassel has more than $182,000 on hand as of June 30.

Attorney Hillary Cassel collected nearly $14,000 in June, putting her ahead of her Democratic opponents in the House District 99 contest once again.

Jeremy Katzman, an administrator at Nova Southeastern University’s Health Professions Division, raised just under $7,000 during the month.

Barry Faske of the Florida Green Building Coalition showed no outside cash raised yet after joining the race in mid-June. He did chip in a $2,000 self-loan during June. It remains to be seen what he’ll be able to raise during July in his first full month as a candidate.

Cassel, Faske and Katzman are all competing in the Democratic Primary for the chance to succeed House Democratic Co-Leader Evan Jenne in HD 99. Jenne is term-limited in 2022.

Cassel has now added a total of nearly $166,000 in outside contributions between her campaign account and her political committee, Friends of Hillary Cassel. She also put in $50,000 of her own cash when she first joined the race in late February.

That leaves Cassel with more than $182,000 on hand as of June 30. Katzman holds around $50,000, while Faske has nearly all of his $2,000 self-loan still available.

Democratic Sens. Lori BermanJanet CruzShevrin JonesTina Polsky and Perry Thurston all recently announced they’d be backing Cassel’s House bid. Cassel and her husband, Michael, co-founded Cassel & Cassel, P.A. She now focuses on property damage lawsuits, representing individuals seeking insurance payouts after dealing with a fire, storm damage or other catastrophic events.

HD 99 covers parts of Broward County including Southwest Ranches, Cooper City, Dania Beach and Davie, though it’s unclear how redistricting will affect those boundaries.

So far, no Republicans have filed in the contest, though the winner of the Democratic Primary will be favored in the General Election as the district is currently drawn. Jenne was elected to four straight terms, starting in 2014, without facing an opponent once.

Candidates and political committees faced a Monday deadline for reporting all financial activity through June 30.

Post Views: 57

Ryan Nicol

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRick Scott presses Joe Biden to rally global community for Cuban 'freedom fighters'

nextFlorida judge won’t toss out sanctions against Grim Reaper attorney

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories