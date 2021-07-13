Cantonment couple named Florida’s No. 1 most hospitable hosts by Airbnb

Airbnb said the most hospitable hosts in Florida are just outside of Pensacola.

The company on Tuesday released a report showcasing the No. 1 hosts in every state. The company’s methodology was simple — achieving a 100% rate of 5-star reviews in the categories cleanliness, check-in and communication

Airbnb allows guests to rate their stays on a 5-star scale in several categories.

Many Florida hosts have piles of positive reviews, but there’s almost always a less-than-perfect review in the mix somewhere in there — perhaps the host had an off day, or maybe the guest is a bit nitpicky.

Richard and Kim of Cantonment are the exception.

The Panhandle couple has two listings that have garnered more than 300 5-star reviews in critical hospitality and safety categories, and they’ve never received anything lower.

Kim and Richard got started with Airbnb when an apartment originally used by Kim’s mother became vacant. Their son suggested they turn it into an Airbnb, so they did.

Of the two, Richard is the designated cleaner. In Kim’s words, he’s “very picky” about cleanliness.

Today, the couple host with two listings: “Quiet Delight!” and “Just Peachy! A Vintage Airstream.” The first is a” quiet, charming guest apartment with a country feel” while the second is a “charming retro 1973 Airstream Argosy.”

The couple goes above and beyond elsewhere, too — they get up early to answer questions and make sure to share news about road closures or power outages with their guests. Their mantra is to try to say ‘yes’ to guests whenever possible like early check-in or late check out.

Floridians — or anyone — with a trip on the horizon can check out Airbnb’s report to find the best hosts across the country.