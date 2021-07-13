Allison Miller raises $41K in first month of state attorney campaign, introduces staff

Public defender Allison Miller has raised $41,950 in her first month of campaigning for Pinellas-Pasco State Attorney — a seat that opened after the death of former State Attorney Bernie McCabe in January.

Miller, a Democrat, is running against Republican incumbent Bruce Bartlett, who was appointed to the position by Gov. Ron DeSantis in mid-January.

Bartlett, who worked under McCabe, has so far led the race in fundraising, getting a head-start after launching his campaign back in April.

Bartlett brought in $60,675 in the month of June from 124 contributors. Bartlett reported 33 $1,000 donations from donors like Aaron’s Bail Bonds, Bankers Insurance Group, Lexington National Insurance Company and JKC Investment Management, LLC, along with several attorneys.

But, Miller is proving a formidable competitor in a race where no Democrat has competed since 1992. Miller reported $51,950 total in her first month, including $10,000 in self-funding.

Miller’s campaign collected cash from 215 donors, with 14 donations worth $1,000 from contributors such as Ripley Wisehunt PLLC and other attorneys.

Miller has already started dishing out substantial funds in the race, while Bartlett has so far kept spending low.

Bartlett only spent $707 in the month of June, mostly on processing fees and a small amount on postage.

Miller, on the other hand, dished out $12,552, with $7,050 going to website and social media setup, just under $1,000 directed to printing, another $1,000 headed on processing fees and $3,500 for consulting services.

Bartlett, who has so far raised $163,125 in addition to $10,000 in self-funding, will enter July with $170,051 cash on hand. Miller starts her second month with $39,398 in the bank.

Miller also announced additions to her campaign team.

Miller’s campaign manager will be local attorney Dan Parri. Parri is described as a veteran of several local judicial races.

Spotlight Strategies, led by Samantha Pollara and Shayne Cheshire, will guide her fundraising efforts and oversee campaign finance.

Pollara previously served as deputy finance director for Sean Shaw’s 2018 Attorney General campaign, finance director for Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and as the Florida finance director for Pete Buttigieg’s 2020 Presidential campaign.

Cheshire served as finance director for Shaw’s campaign for Attorney General and Margaret Good’s 2020 run for Congress.

Miller’s general consultant will be Bryan Farris of Wave Strategies. She will also rely on partners Chris Mitchell and Anna Breedlove of Statecraft Digital, and Charly Norton, a Vice-President at Bergmann Zwerdling Direct (BZD) who will head direct mail and communications strategy.