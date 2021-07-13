July 13, 2021
CDR Health, Coastal Cloud administer 2.5M vaccines in Florida
Image via AP.

July 13, 2021

coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine
It has also launched a mobile Vax Map to continue vaccination efforts.

CDR Health, one of the state’s leading COVID-19 testing and vaccination logistics providers, said Tuesday that more than 2.5 million COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in Florida through its CDR HealthPro platform.

CDR HealthPro is a turnkey data management system based on the Salesforce platform built in partnership with Coastal Cloud. It has supported the State of Florida, the Florida Department of Health, and FEMA since the earliest days of the pandemic in a variety of capacities, supporting 59 counties across the state with COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.

Recently, CDR Health partnered with the Florida Department of Health to operate mobile vaccine missions across the state, launching a Vax Map to inform residents of upcoming mobile vaccine locations.

 “It has been incredible to support the State of Florida and Florida residents with testing since the earliest days of COVID-19, and now to have administered more than 2.5 million COVID-19 vaccinations,” CDR Health CEO Tina Vidal-Duart said.

“We are proud to have grown our partnership with the Department of Health and pivoted from mass vaccination sites to more targeted mobile vaccine missions to ensure that all Floridians have access to a COVID-19 vaccine.”

CDR HealthPro is one of the first turnkey data management solutions for both COVID-19 testing and vaccines.  CDR Health has also utilized the software to administer nearly 200,000 vaccines in underserved communities, including homebound seniors, assisted living facilities and centers for independent living.

Floridians can visit CDR Health’s website to view upcoming mobile vaccine mission locations statewide. Residents of Tallahassee or the surrounding areas can also visit CDR Health’s testing and vaccination center at 1981 Capital Circle NE.

Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, largely self-funding CD 20 bid, adds $2.4 million in Q2

Kim Daniels seeds Jacksonville City Council campaign with $45,000 personal loan

