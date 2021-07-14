Marco Rubio wants Joe Biden to call in the United Nations to stabilize Cuba

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio continued his strong messaging about Cuban protests Wednesday morning, blasting the White House response to the Cuban crackdown as “lame” and insufficient.

The Senator, appearing on Fox and Friends, spoke after a tweet lambasting President Joe Biden‘s “weak” messaging on Cuban dissidence, now in its fourth day on the communist island.

Rubio called for the President to use his “diplomatic heft” to engage the international community toward a solution, including a move to convene the United Nations Security Council and Organization of American States.

“Use your diplomatic heft and the fact that ‘America is back’ and say, ‘okay, guys, we have a massacre about to happen 90 minutes from our shores. We want the international community to condemn it, isolate it, and take action.'”

“I want to know what Joe Biden is going to do when a thousand special forces from Russia arrive on Cuban territory to help the Cuban regime,” Rubio added. “Because that’s what’s coming next. That’s what’s coming next.”

The Senator responded to comments by Homeland Security Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas urging Cubans and Haitians not to come to the U.S.

“I don’t want there to be a mass migration either,” Rubio said, contending Mayorkas’ position could be stronger.

“I’ve already asked the Biden administration to be very clear with the Cuban government. If you trigger a mass migration we will consider it a hostility, an act of war, and we will act accordingly,” Rubio said.

The Senator’s frustration seeped through, despite saying he was trying to be bipartisan.

“This administration’s response has been lame, it’s been lame on this whole issue,” he said.

During the appearance, Rubio noted both the unprecedented nature of the protests and the reality of the information veil lowered by the communist regime in Havana.

“We don’t know how many people are out there. By the way, we don’t know (how many) have died, we don’t know how many people have been seriously injured, we don’t know how many people have been arrested. We know there are reports of hundreds of people that have vanished,” Rubio said, noting the internet has been shut down.

The government’s “repressive forces” are cracking down, Rubio noted.

“What’s happening there is horrifying. It’s hard for people to believe it because it’s the kind of stuff you’d read about that happened a hundred years ago,” Rubio said, describing the government arresting journalists and conscripting minors into joining pro-government armed mobs.

Rubio’s latest dire warning continues urgent messaging on the Cuban crisis by Florida’s leading Republicans. U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is also frustrated with the detached approach to the crackdown in Cuba from the Biden White House.

“Joe Biden needs to be today, on TV, calling world leaders, saying this has got to end,” Scott urged Tuesday on the Brian Mudd Show. “You’ve got this pulpit, you’ve got this opportunity, Joe Biden. Go do it.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis urged Florida telecom companies to look into extending wi-fi to Cuba to overcome the information blockade.

“One of the things I think we should be able to do with our private companies or with the United States is to provide some of that internet service via satellite,” DeSantis said Tuesday.

“We have companies on the Space Coast that launch these things. So that’s going to be some calls I’m going to make to see what are the options for companies to be able to do it,” the Governor added.