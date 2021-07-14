Dean Mead lawyer Daniel Russell to lead judicial nominating panel

Tallahassee-based lawyer Daniel Russell has been selected to chair a panel responsible for nominating judges in Northwest Florida.

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Russell, a lawyer with Dean Mead, to the 2nd Judicial Circuit Nominating Commission in 2019, and he served as vice chair of the commission throughout the 2020-2021 term. Now, Russell will lead the nine-member panel.

“I am honored to be selected as chair and I look forward to leading the commission in its efforts to identify and put forward qualified candidates to serve with Florida’s Second Judicial Circuit,” Russell said.

JNCs, composed of lawyers and non-lawyers, are responsible for interviewing candidates and drafting a list of nominees when vacancies open on the benches of Florida’s judicial system. The commissions submit a list of three to six nominees to the Governor, who must make a final selection from the list.

Of each commission’s nine members, the Governor directly appoints five members, and The Florida Bar sends nominations to the Governor to fill the remaining four spots. Russell’s term ends July 1, 2023.

Serving alongside Russell on the 2nd Judicial Circuit Nominating Commission are outgoing Chair Matt Carson and members Robert N. Clarke Jr., Hayden Dempsey, Rick Figlio, Darrick McGhee, Brian Newman, Kristina R. Osterhaus and William Spicola. The 2nd Judicial Circuit spans Franklin, Gadsden, Jefferson, Leon, Liberty and Wakulla counties.

Russell earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and his law degree from Florida State University. DeSantis appointed Russell to a term ending July 1, 2023.

At Dean Mead, Russell practices as one of 54 attorneys across the firm’s six offices. He is apart of the firm’s Government Relations & Legislative Advocacy Practice Group. His focus is on civil and administrative litigation, government relations and regulated industries. He advises several executive branch agencies on issues ranging from challenges to proposed agency rules, including federal class action lawsuits.

In the past, he has served as the Florida Lottery’s general counsel. He was also a member of Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried‘s Medical Marijuana Advisory Committee.