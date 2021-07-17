Charlie Crist, local leaders rally in St. Pete against red tide

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist joined a pool of local leaders Saturday to rally against the red tide crisis facing coastal Pinellas County, as well as reinforce cries for help from the state.

The rally took place just days after St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman pleaded with Gov. Ron DeSantis for state help to address the crisis. As of Wednesday, Pinellas County has collected at least 676 tons of dead fish caused by the algae bloom. The fish kills have been concentrated around St. Pete.

A handful of local leaders joined the wave of activists with the Sierra Club and SunCoast Surfrider Foundation Saturday, including Kriseman and mayoral candidates Darden Rice, Ken Welch and Pete Boland, who helped organize speakers for the event. State Rep. Ben Diamond, who is running for Florida’s 13th Congressional District, also joined the rally.

St. Pete came out today to rally against red tide. Our community cannot and should not combat this crisis without state support. We call on @GovRonDeSantis to deploy resources and declare a state of emergency. pic.twitter.com/9iuhxfqRiE — Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) July 17, 2021

“When we work together, we have the power to protect and restore our environment,” Diamond wrote in a tweet about the rally. “I’m so proud that our community is coming together to stand up to corporate polluters and demand immediate action on red tide from our state leaders.”

When we work together, we have the power to protect and restore our environment. I’m so proud that our community is coming together to stand up to corporate polluters and demand immediate action on red tide from our state leaders. pic.twitter.com/stw330JQLb — Ben Diamond (@BenDiamondFL) July 17, 2021

The rally started at the bottom of the St. Pete Pier, with participants holding signs reading “Stop Feeding Red Tide,” and “Expose Piney Point.”

The most recent status update provided by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission showed that Pinellas County had the highest concentrations of the algae that causes red tide in the state, with high levels around St. Pete’s coastal area.

The status update also details reports of fish kills in the waterways of Pinellas, Hillsborough and Pasco counties, as well as potential respiratory irritation caused by the algae bloom in Pinellas and Sarasota counties.

Just rallied against red tide. I appreciate everyone's passion and engagement. We have the power to change the direction of this state, to modernize Florida, and to protect our natural environment. pic.twitter.com/Us0mIZ7zi2 — Rick Kriseman (@Kriseman) July 17, 2021

On Friday, Kriseman met with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and Pinellas County to talk about resources for red tide as he still waits for an emergency declaration from the Governor.

Kriseman said Pinellas County agreed to use its emergency contractors to add more boots on the ground and boats in the water for St. Pete. This move will help alleviate the burden the city has faced of pulling employees from other departments to help with cleanup, including sanitation workers, parks and recreation employees and engineering.

Because of the need to pull staff, other projects like potholes, tree trimming, mowing and lot clearing are being delayed.

All three parties agreed to hold weekly joint meetings at the senior administrative level to address the crisis.

“Pinellas County has the capability to provide more boots and boats. FDEP has the ability to provide funding. Our three agencies will cooperate to ensure resources and funding are available to the City of St. Petersburg,” Kriseman wrote in a Facebook post.

The FDEP has pledged at least $900,000 to the county, which will be shared proportionally with the city in accordance with our expenses to-date, Kriseman said. At a press conference earlier this week, Kriseman estimated the city has spent around six figures so far — an expenditure not planned in the budget.