July 17, 2021
Florida’s June unemployment rate up slightly from earlier

Associated Press

Unemployment sign
Monroe County had the state’s lowest unemployment rate at 3.5%.

Florida’s unemployment rate was 5% in June, up 0.1 percentage point from the month before, according to statistics released by the state on Friday.

Florida’s June unemployment was still lower than the national rate of 5.9% and down 6.6 percentage points from a year ago. There were 523,000 unemployed Floridians out of a workforce of 10.4 million people.

Monroe County had the state’s lowest unemployment rate at 3.5%, followed by St. Johns County at 4% and Okaloosa County, also at 4%.

Hendry and Putnam counties had the highest unemployment rate at 7.6%, followed by Citrus, Osceola and Sumter counties at 7.2%.

Republished with permission from The Associated Press.

Associated Press

