July 19, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Wilton Simpson, Kathleen Passidomo endorse Nick DiCeglie in SD 24

Janelle Irwin TaylorJuly 19, 20214min0

Related Articles

Headlines

Jimmy Patronis breaks unclaimed property return record

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Tampa man who breached Senate in Capitol riot gets 8 months for felony

Headlines

Jimmy Patronis heads to Greece to honor father’s life

nick diceglie
DiCeglie is riding high after endorsements from the current and future Senate Presidents.

Rep. Nick DiCeglie picked up two major endorsements Monday in his race for Florida Senate District 24. Senate President Wilton Simpson and Kathleen Passidomo, who will serve as Senate President in 2022-2024, both offered nods.

“The Florida Senate is where taxpayers’ hard-earned money is respected, families and communities are protected, and businesses are left to create jobs and fuel our economy,” Simpson said. “Nick DiCeglie has been a steady champion for these shared Florida values, and we look forward to helping his campaign for Senate.”

DiCeglie is running to replace Sen. Jeff Brandes, who is not seeking reelection due to term limits.

“Nick DiCeglie has raised a beautiful family and built a thriving small business while working to make life better for folks in his community and across our great state,” Passidomo said. “I’m proud to endorse Nick because he knows firsthand the impact government can have and that Florida’s success depends on common-sense leaders who put people first.”

The announcement follows another key endorsement from Brandes and former St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Baker, who had himself been considering a run for the seat. Baker’s backing clears a path for DiCeglie with what would have been a major challenger now out of the way.

DiCeglie faces fellow Republican Timothy Lewis in the GOP Primary but appears poised to enjoy an easy race. DiCeglie, so far, appears to face little opposition for the GOP nod. He has raised more than $91,000 so far in his political committee and has another more than $180,000 available in his political committee, The Economic Freedom Committee. Lewis, meanwhile, hasn’t posted any fundraising activity as of June 30, the most recent date for which reports are available.

One Democrat has joined the race, University of Florida adjunct professor Eunic Ortiz. She has raised just shy of $40,000 since entering the race in June.

“Floridians have faced unprecedented challenges for more than a year and emerged stronger than ever because President Wilton Simpson and Sen. Kathleen Passidomo have been steady voices for our families, our front-line workers, and the businesses that fuel our economy,” DiCeglie said. “I am honored to have their support as we continue the fight to maintain Florida’s promise of freedom and opportunity.”

SD 24 covers much of Pinellas County, including parts of St. Petersburg, Seminole, Largo, most Gulf Beaches and parts of southern Clearwater.

Post Views: 140

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous'Paying for tickets on buses and flying folks around': Ron DeSantis continues to hammer Joe Biden after border visit

nextSteven Currall to retire as USF president

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories
    In blow to DeSantis, court blocks order lifting CDC virus rules on Florida cruise ships
    This is default text for notification bar
    Learn more