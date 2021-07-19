Wilton Simpson, Kathleen Passidomo endorse Nick DiCeglie in SD 24

Rep. Nick DiCeglie picked up two major endorsements Monday in his race for Florida Senate District 24. Senate President Wilton Simpson and Kathleen Passidomo, who will serve as Senate President in 2022-2024, both offered nods.

“The Florida Senate is where taxpayers’ hard-earned money is respected, families and communities are protected, and businesses are left to create jobs and fuel our economy,” Simpson said. “Nick DiCeglie has been a steady champion for these shared Florida values, and we look forward to helping his campaign for Senate.”

DiCeglie is running to replace Sen. Jeff Brandes, who is not seeking reelection due to term limits.

“Nick DiCeglie has raised a beautiful family and built a thriving small business while working to make life better for folks in his community and across our great state,” Passidomo said. “I’m proud to endorse Nick because he knows firsthand the impact government can have and that Florida’s success depends on common-sense leaders who put people first.”

The announcement follows another key endorsement from Brandes and former St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Baker, who had himself been considering a run for the seat. Baker’s backing clears a path for DiCeglie with what would have been a major challenger now out of the way.

DiCeglie faces fellow Republican Timothy Lewis in the GOP Primary but appears poised to enjoy an easy race. DiCeglie, so far, appears to face little opposition for the GOP nod. He has raised more than $91,000 so far in his political committee and has another more than $180,000 available in his political committee, The Economic Freedom Committee. Lewis, meanwhile, hasn’t posted any fundraising activity as of June 30, the most recent date for which reports are available.

One Democrat has joined the race, University of Florida adjunct professor Eunic Ortiz. She has raised just shy of $40,000 since entering the race in June.

“Floridians have faced unprecedented challenges for more than a year and emerged stronger than ever because President Wilton Simpson and Sen. Kathleen Passidomo have been steady voices for our families, our front-line workers, and the businesses that fuel our economy,” DiCeglie said. “I am honored to have their support as we continue the fight to maintain Florida’s promise of freedom and opportunity.”

SD 24 covers much of Pinellas County, including parts of St. Petersburg, Seminole, Largo, most Gulf Beaches and parts of southern Clearwater.