July 23, 2021
Disney plans to relaunch Disney Dream August 9

Disney cruise
COVID-19 vaccinations 'strongly encouraged,' indoor masks required.

Disney Cruise Lines will set sail again on August 9 from Port Canaveral, the company announced early Friday.

First out will be the Disney Dream, which will be providing three- and four-night cruises to the company’s private island, Disney Castaway Cay, in The Bahamas, Disney announced.

Like all of America’s cruise lines, Disney Cruise Lines has been shut down since March 2020, when cruise ships became floating symbols of COVID-19.

Since then, things have changed, and cruise lines, including Disney, have adopted multipronged strategies to provide safe environments, sometimes seeking to go beyond what some government leaders advocate.

As Disney previously announced, Disney Fantasy is set for an August 28 relaunch; Disney Wonder, Sept. 19; and Disney Magic departures in the United States start Nov. 4.

Citing guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Disney will be strongly encouraging (but not requiring) all passengers to be fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 before sailing. The is alerting passengers that they must have negative COVID-19 tests contacted before leaving home and at the departure terminal. All passengers ages 2 and up, including those fully vaccinated, will be required to wear face coverings indoors.

Disney will provide multiple health screenings of passengers before and during the cruise.

Ship capacity is being reduced to encourage physical distancing.

Some of those requirements are at odds with what Gov. Ron DeSantis has been seeking for cruise line redeployments. He has sued to have the CDC guidelines changed from requirements to recommendations.

However, cruise line companies have committed to following the CDC guidelines regardless.

“Our focus remains on operating our ships in a responsible way that continues to create magic for all on board,” Disney Cruise Lines states in a statement to potential passengers. “We are resuming sailing in a gradual, phased approach that emphasizes multiple layers of health and safety measures, developed in consideration of guilders from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other medical experts.”

Scott Powers

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at [email protected]

