Nancy Pelosi intends to appoint 2nd Republican to Jan. 6 committee

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday she intends to name a second Republican critic of Donald Trump, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, to a special committee investigating the Capitol riot and she pledged that the Democratic-majority panel will “find the truth.”

With the committee set to hold its first meeting on Tuesday, hearing from police officers who battled the rioters on Jan. 6, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy has said the GOP will not participate after Pelosi, refused to accept the members he picked.

Pelosi, who already put Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney on the select committee, now says she intends to add Kinzinger. Cheney and Kinzinger were among the 10 House Republicans to vote for Trump’s second impeachment and the only two Republicans who voted last month to form the special committee.

“That would be my plan,” Pelosi said on ABC’s “This Week.” Pressed on when she would make an announcement, Pelosi said: “Perhaps after I speak with Adam Kinzinger … That is the direction that I would be going on.” There was no immediate comment from Kinzinger’s office.