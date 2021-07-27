July 27, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

FRLA, Blue Angels team up to support wounded veterans

Staff ReportsJuly 27, 20214min0

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Anti-Ron DeSantis billboards planted blocks away from Governor’s Mansion

CoronavirusHeadlines

Some Florida health care workers face vaccine requirements

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Here are the Surfside condo collapse victims

shutterstock_118012069
They want to raise awareness and funding for wounded veterans and their families.

One of Florida’s top trade associations is teaming up with the best fighter pilots on Earth to help prevent veteran suicides.

The Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association and the Blue Angels Foundation announced their partnership Tuesday, with the stated goal of raising awareness — and funding — for wounded veterans and their families.

A news release notes that “each day, more than 22 veterans take their own lives due to the loneliness or hopelessness they feel following their disruption to or separation from service due to injury.” That works out to more than 8,000 suicides a year, which eclipses the number of combat deaths in Afghanistan and Iraq over the past two decades.

“2021 marks the 75th anniversary of FRLA and the 75th anniversary of the Blue Angels,” Blue Angels Foundation president Mike Campbell said. “How fitting is it the Blue Angels Foundation and FRLA are joining hands this year to begin a partnership that will raise awareness around veteran suicide and raise funds that will allow wounded warriors to complete Post-Traumatic Stress protocol.

“As a nation, we owe so much to our wounded warrior community, servicemembers that laid it all on the line to preserve our Freedom. Please join us in this important effort. Spread the word to save lives and make a donation,100% of which goes towards saving a life.”

FRLA president and CEO Carol Dover added, “FRLA and our members are incredibly proud to stand with the Blue Angels Foundation to help our treasured veterans, wounded warriors, and their families when they need it the most. These brave men and women and their families have sacrificed so much to preserve our freedom and fight for the rights of others, and they need our help as they return or transition from active duty. It is important that we all do what we can to support the Foundation as they provide critical services for our veterans, including counseling, housing, post-traumatic stress, employment, transportation, and other important life skills.”

Dover directed potential donors to a website where they can learn more about the Blue Angels Foundation and make a pledge.

The page lists FRLA in the prime sponsor spot, though several other businesses are listed alongside, including JV&SONS, Jim Shirley Enterprises, UnitedHealth Group, McGuire’s Irish Pub, Saltwater Restaurants and Tallahassee Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram FIAT.

Post Views: 123

Staff Reports

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlorida’s ports expect ‘near complete recovery’ from pandemic lows

nextFlorida's criminal defense lawyers want virtual court again amid COVID-19 spike

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories
    Return of the veil: Which Florida jurisdictions are imposing mask mandates?
    This is default text for notification bar
    Learn more