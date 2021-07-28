Gamblers increasingly like Ron DeSantis’ White House chances

Is Ron DeSantis a good bet for to win the presidency in 2024?

Florida’s Governor continues to be seen as a top-tier Presidential candidate in 2024. And the smart money is starting to take notice.

One bookie notes that betting has surged in recent days, with “some early interest as a new burst of support arrived this week for Ron DeSantis.”

“The Florida Republican is starting to move up the race to be elected President in 2024 with BoyleSports trimming his odds into 10/1 from 16/1 following strong backing. DeSantis is among several figures mentioned as possible 2024 Republican candidates and has seen his odds of contesting the election cut into 9/2 from 11/2,” a media release asserts.

Only former President Donald Trump is more likely to win the Republican nomination, according to BoyleSports’ current odds. DeSantis is ahead of other potential candidates, such as Amb. Nikki Haley, former First Daughter Ivanka Trump, talk show host Tucker Carlson, and South Dakota Kristi Noem. And the Governor is also ahead of the only other Florida Man on the board: Sen. Marco Rubio, who has 25/1 odds to be the GOP nominee.

The bookie expects more movement.

“Punters are starting to abandon the idea of Donald Trump returning to the White House in 2024, and his odds have been eased out to 7/1 from 9/2 as a result,” said Sarah Kinsella, a spokesperson for BoyleSports. “Instead, support is starting to gather for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has moved into 9/2 from 11/2 to win the Republican race and 10/1 from 16/1 to be elected President.”

The “Trump, then DeSantis” motif prevails in prediction markets also. PredictIt has DeSantis only behind the former President there also on the GOP side.

The buildup from the bookmakers is the latest proof that DeSantis’ media strategy is working. A Fabrizio Lee & Associates poll covered this week by Axios finds that DeSantis has a +54 favorability rating … second in a field of seven names only to +55 for former First Son Donald Trump, Jr.

DeSantis has been coy about 2024 aspirations, telling media he is focused on his reelection, even as he continues to travel the country auditioning for audiences from coast to coast.