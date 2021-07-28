July 28, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Personnel note: Max Flugrath joins Anti-Defamation League

Drew WilsonJuly 28, 20213min2

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

Senate GOP ready to move forward on $1T infrastructure bill

2022Headlines

Matt Gaetz ‘Freedom Tour’ heads to Largo Saturday. Will Anna Paulina Luna join him?

HeadlinesInfluence

TaxWatch boosts back-to-school sales tax holiday

Max Fulgrath Art
He is ADL's new Southern Division Director of Communications Strategy.

The Anti-Defamation League is bringing on Max Flugrath as their new Southern Division Director of Communications Strategy.

Flugrath, who is currently the Communications Director for Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried’s gubernatorial campaign, will lead communications for the ADL in eleven states across the South, including Florida, working to elevate the organization’s mission of fighting antisemitism, hate speech, and extremism. He will work out of the organization’s Atlanta office.

Before joining Fried’s campaign, Flugrath served as her press secretary at the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and as communications director for Fried’s successful 2018 election and transition team.

“Max will be greatly missed on Team Nikki, he’s been in the trenches with us since 2018, working every day to deliver for Floridians and break the state’s rigged system,” Fried said.

“From my campaign for Agriculture Commissioner to his years at FDACS and now on my gubernatorial campaign, Max has been a committed and creative advisor — our team’s loss is the ADL’s gain. I’m excited to watch him continue growing and thrilled that he’ll be using his talents to fight hate speech, antisemitism, and extremism on a national scale.”

Before the 2018 campaign season, Flugrath worked in the Florida House Democratic Office, serving as communications director for then-House Democratic Leader Janet Cruz. He also worked on former Sen. Rod Smith’s 2016 campaign for Senate District 8.

Flugrath is a graduate of Florida State University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in art and design and a master’s degree in applied American politics and policy.

Post Views: 174

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGamblers increasingly like Ron DeSantis' White House chances

nextTaxWatch boosts back-to-school sales tax holiday

2 comments

  • A.G. Gancarski

    July 28, 2021 at 11:53 am

    Gosh, he was doing such a swell job for Nikki’s gubernatorial campaign.

    Reply

    • So Long Sucker!

      July 28, 2021 at 11:54 am

      Oops, not A.G.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories
    Return of the veil: Which Florida jurisdictions are imposing mask mandates?
    This is default text for notification bar
    Learn more