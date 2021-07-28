Personnel note: Max Flugrath joins Anti-Defamation League

The Anti-Defamation League is bringing on Max Flugrath as their new Southern Division Director of Communications Strategy.

Flugrath, who is currently the Communications Director for Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried’s gubernatorial campaign, will lead communications for the ADL in eleven states across the South, including Florida, working to elevate the organization’s mission of fighting antisemitism, hate speech, and extremism. He will work out of the organization’s Atlanta office.

Before joining Fried’s campaign, Flugrath served as her press secretary at the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and as communications director for Fried’s successful 2018 election and transition team.

“Max will be greatly missed on Team Nikki, he’s been in the trenches with us since 2018, working every day to deliver for Floridians and break the state’s rigged system,” Fried said.

“From my campaign for Agriculture Commissioner to his years at FDACS and now on my gubernatorial campaign, Max has been a committed and creative advisor — our team’s loss is the ADL’s gain. I’m excited to watch him continue growing and thrilled that he’ll be using his talents to fight hate speech, antisemitism, and extremism on a national scale.”

Before the 2018 campaign season, Flugrath worked in the Florida House Democratic Office, serving as communications director for then-House Democratic Leader Janet Cruz. He also worked on former Sen. Rod Smith’s 2016 campaign for Senate District 8.

Flugrath is a graduate of Florida State University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in art and design and a master’s degree in applied American politics and policy.