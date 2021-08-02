Florida House Democrats rally for federal voting reform in Washington

Florida House Democrats are among the more than 100 state legislators who flocked to the nation’s capital Monday to amplify calls for federal voting reform.

As part of a coordinated Week of Action, the lawmakers will rally Tuesday for President Joe Biden to pressure the U.S. Senate to pass the ‘For the People Act’ before the August recess. Senate Republicans shot down the sweeping Democratic proposal earlier this year.

The Florida lawmakers attending include Reps. Anna Eskamani of Orlando, Yvonne Hinson of Gainesville, Travaris McCurdy of Orlando, Carlos Guillermo Smith of Orlando and Patricia Williams of Pompano Beach.

“It was not too long ago that repressive voting laws were repealed thanks to the valiant work of American heroes and leaders like Fannie Lou Hamer, former Congressman John Lewis, and Martin Luther King, Jr.,” said House Democratic Caucus Co-Leader Bobby DuBose. “I applaud and stand beside my colleagues.”

The push for federal reform comes after roughly 17 states including Florida enacted 28 new laws to “restrict” voting access in 2021, according to the Brennan Center For Justice.

The issue gained national attention last month when Texas House Democrats stalled Republican efforts to pass an election overhaul in the Lone Star State.

“I urge our U.S. Senators to act immediately and prevent more voter suppression laws like Florida’s SB 90 from becoming law in other states. Action must be taken to preserve our democracy and honor the legacy of our American heroes by passing the For the People Act now,” Dubose said.

In Florida, a Republican-championed bill controversially overhauled state election law.

Among other impacts, the bill addressed the use of ballot drop boxes and implemented signature matching on mail-in ballots. It also ushered a host of other technical issues related to voting-by-mail and election administration.

Ocala Republican Sen. Dennis Baxley sponsored the measure (SB 90).