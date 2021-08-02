Gamblers’ confidence in Ron DeSantis not yet shaken by COVID-19 crisis

Gov. Ron DeSantis is under fire from critics and potential 2022 opponents alike for not saying enough about COVID-19 amid spikes in cases and hospitalizations, but thus far gamblers don’t care.

That’s the assertion, at least, of one bookmaker tracking the proposition of DeSantis’ reelection next year.

USSportsBonus.com, a bookie based in New Jersey, said DeSantis has held steady in the eyes of overseas bettors interested in what may happen to him in 2022 and potentially 2024 elections. However, an in-house analyst cautions that the situation is worth monitoring.

“DeSantis’ odds have not had a significant impact following the recent challenges faced by the state of Florida, which suggests that bookies are still confident in him being reelected,” said US Sportsbonus gambling industry analyst Jay Sanin. “The end of July marked the peak in DeSantis’ chances of winning, so this recent minimal change could mark the beginning of a downward trend depending on how he responds to these challenges.”

That minimal change has yet to have a real effect on DeSantis’ 2022 chances, which are highly favorable 23/100 odds. Charlie Crist has a 10% chance of winning, meanwhile. Nikki Fried sits at 8%.

“It’s not uncommon to see an incumbent candidate heavily favored in an election in which the rival party’s nominee has not been declared,” Sanin added. “But DeSantis is also a top contender in presidential betting markets, which is a good indication that he has a lot of public support.”

The bookie’s take: “DeSantis is currently 4/1 to be the Republican nominee (20% implied probability), trailing only Donald Trump, who’s 3/1 (25%). DeSantis also has the fourth best odds to win the 2024 election at 12/1 (7.7%). He trails Trump at 7/1 (12.5%), President Joe Biden at 4/1 (20%) and Kamala Harris at 7/2 (22.2%).”

This continues a strong trend for DeSantis in the estimation of bookies. BoyleSports likewise assessed DeSantis’ position as strong in a media release last week, specifically as a Trump alternative on the right.

“Punters are starting to abandon the idea of Donald Trump returning to the White House in 2024, and his odds have been eased out to 7/1 from 9/2 as a result,” said a spokesperson. “Instead, support is starting to gather for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has moved into 9/2 from 11/2 to win the Republican race and 10/1 from 16/1 to be elected President.”

The “Trump, then DeSantis” motif prevails in prediction markets also. PredictIt has DeSantis only behind the former President there also on the GOP side.