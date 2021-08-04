August 4, 2021
Personnel note: Sara Bremer joins UF’s government relations team

Drew Wilson August 4, 2021

Bremer ART

The University of Florida chomped at the opportunity to bring on government affairs pro Sara Bremer as its new assistant director of government relations.

Bremer has spent more than a decade helping the Florida Court Clerks & Comptrollers navigate The Process, most recently as its Deputy Director of Legislative Services, which saw her take point on legislative policy initiatives to support the state’s locally elected clerks and comptrollers.

When she immigrates to the Gator Nation next week, she’ll handle similar duties — the university said Bremer will help plan and implement state-level legislative and public policy strategies.

“Sara has a stellar reputation for being a skilled professional with a strong work ethic and great relationships,” said Mark Kaplan, UF’s vice president of government and community relations. “With her passion for our university and our state, I know Sara will make a great addition to our team and will help further our success.”

An enthused Samantha Greer, UF’s government relations director, said the team “could not be more excited to begin working with Sara.”

Bremer said it was her “greatest honor to join the incredible group of professionals who work tirelessly each day in support of UF’s mission of excellence.”  As a Gainesville-born graduate of the state’s flagship university, she has the lingo down pat — in a news release she said the opportunity to “work toward the Gator Good for all of us is a dream come true.”

Bremer graduated summa cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa from the University of Florida with a bachelor’s in English and a minor in French. She also holds a master’s in international affairs from the school out west.

Bremer was raised in Madison and currently resides in Tallahassee with her husband, Martin.

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

