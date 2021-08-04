August 4, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Nikki Fried calls on parents to speak out against Ron DeSantis’ ‘overreach’ in schools

Jason DelgadoAugust 4, 20215min0

Related Articles

CoronavirusHeadlines

Ron DeSantis doesn’t want to ‘hear a blip’ from Joe Biden on COVID-19

HeadlinesInfluence

Experts say manatee die-off was a long time coming, recovery will be slow

CoronavirusHeadlines

Gov. DeSantis: ‘We have seen a lot of fully vaccinated people test positive’

Nikki Fried AP day 2019 (Large)
The Governor signed an executive order banning mask mandates in schools.

Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried added her voice Wednesday to the chorus of Democrats demanding Gov. Ron DeSantis stay out of local politics.

In a statement, Fried — a gubernatorial contender — chastised DeSantis for denying local school boards the authority to implement mask mandates on school grounds.

The executive order, she warned, threatens children’s lives.

“Now is the time for parents and teachers to stand up and make their concerns about this unacceptable government overreach known,” Fried said in a prepared statement. “We should not be playing politics with the lives of Florida’s kids, especially given reports that children account for nearly 1 in 5 new COVID-19 cases in our state.”

Indeed, COVID-19 cases are rising among Florida’s youth.

According to the Florida Department of Health, 10,785 kids below the age of 12 tested positive for COVID-19 last week. 

The increase marks a dramatic shift between the novel coronavirus and its more contagious delta variant. In the year past, children proved far less susceptible to the virus than adults.

For his part, DeSantis maintains students are still welcome to wear masks. The decision, however, rests with parents rather than government. 

“I think the White House tried to say I prohibited parents from making that decision,” DeSantis told reporters Tuesday. “It’s just the opposite. We’re empowering them.”

Notably, school boards and counties are moving forward with alternative public health measures. 

On Wednesday, Leon County School Superintendent Rocky Hanna mandated employees wear masks indoors when within six-feet of students when school starts next week.

Orange County announced similar plans on Wednesday, ordering employees and visitors to wear masks rather than students. 

The Governor’s order, signed Friday, is unclear as to whether it applies only to students, or all school staff as well.

The order further authorizes Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran to “pursue all legal means available to ensure school districts adhere to Florida law.” 

Among other methods, the state may withhold funds from non-compliant school districts.

“Local school boards and counties should have the authority to make decisions that are in the best interest of their students, teachers, and communities — without facing political retribution,” Fried added.

Post Views: 38

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at [email protected] or on Twitter at @byJasonDelgado.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRon DeSantis doesn't want to 'hear a blip' from Joe Biden on COVID-19

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories
    Back-to-school tax holiday poised to start a surge of savings
    This is default text for notification bar
    Learn more