August 4, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

COVID-19 vaccination status inquiry draws politicians’ ire
Image via Bloomberg.

Anne GeggisAugust 4, 20214min1

Related Articles

CoronavirusHeadlines

Tampa Bay women file federal suit, hope to overturn public transit mask mandate

2022Headlines

Joe Gruters confident GOP is unified, in strong position for 2022

2022Headlines

Democrat Janelle Perez eyes ‘grassroots movement’ to unseat Republican U.S. Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar

Holy Name Medical Center Administers Covid-19 Vaccine To Group 1B
Spring Hill Rep. Blaise Ingoglia took issue with a Tampa Bay Times inquiry.

As more and more workplaces are requiring their employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19, politicians are finding themselves facing questions about their own status, and some of them are not enjoying it, apparently.

Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s comments went viral when she declared that being asked her vaccine status was a violation of her rights, invoking HIPAA, the federal medical privacy law. And Spring Hill Rep. Blaise Ingoglia posted an email his staff received from Tampa Bay Times reporter Romy Ellenbogen Tuesday asking whether the Republican had been vaccinated.

“We’ve had some readers curious whether local politicians have been vaccinated or not, so we’re pulling together a list,” Ellenbogen wrote.

He replied 23 minutes later, flaying Ellenbogen for asking his staff, rather than him directly.

“This is some bullsh*t.” And then he added another tweet.

“Oh, by the way …come up with a better excuse for the question than ‘some readers’ are curious. That crap doesn’t work anymore.”

But it’s a perfectly legitimate line of questioning — especially in the context of this moment in time, a media ethicist said.

“We are in a heated conversation as a nation over the laws about who can require vaccinations,” said Kelly McBride, chair of the Craig Newmark Center for Ethics and Leadership at the Poynter Institute. “For everybody in the country, revealing your vaccination status is a signal. It’s a different signal depending on what that status is and who you are talking to.”

“If you refuse to reveal your status, that is also a signal and it’s a confusing one. And it’s intended to be confusing,” she added.

Just like Greene, many of those who responded to Ingoglia’s tweet appear to think that an inquiry about one’s vaccination status is a HIPAA violation, but it’s not. HIPAA does not preclude one from revealing their own medical information and it doesn’t prohibit anyone from asking.

Ingoglia got a lot of support for the tweet.

‘I missed where electeds give up their medical privacy & freedom once elected,” someone posting as Christian Ziegler, vice chairman of the Republican Party of Florida wrote.

Ingoglia does not answer the question about whether he’s vaccinated on the Twitter thread. When asked by Florida Politics via text, he said, “I am.”

He said he was not available to discuss it further on Wednesday.

Post Views: 152

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJacksonville Bold for 8.4.21: COVID-19 marches on

nextDemocrat Janelle Perez eyes 'grassroots movement' to unseat Republican U.S. Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar

One comment

  • Matthew Lusk

    August 4, 2021 at 4:29 pm

    Anne, some women use vibrators, some women keep their vibrator in their purse where it can contact other objects- keys,money etc. Some women do not wash their vibrators after each use. Anne, would you be comfortable with having your boss open your purse to see if you are in possession of a vibrator and if so having said vibrator sterilized each and every day at the front door or face dismissal? This would be 100 percent scientific and for the health of all fellow employees!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories
    Back-to-school tax holiday poised to start a surge of savings
    This is default text for notification bar
    Learn more