August 5, 2021
Bobby Powell opts against CD 20 bid, endorses Bobby DuBose
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 1/27/21-Sen. Perry E. Thurston Jr., D-Fort Lauderdale, during the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Environment, and General Government meeting, Wednesday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

FLAPOL012721CH168
Powell has decided to remain in the Senate instead of vying to replace the late Alcee Hastings in Congress.

Sen. Bobby Powell says he’ll remain in the Legislature’s upper chamber rather than run in the Special Election for Florida’s 20th Congressional District. Instead, he’s endorsing state Rep. Bobby DuBose in that congressional contest.

Powell was one of more than a dozen Democrats who weighed a run to replace the late U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings, who passed away earlier this year following a cancer battle. Powell had reportedly been weighing a run for months. But with the qualifying period approaching next week, he says he’ll remain in the Senate and support DuBose, his colleague in the Legislature.

“My family and I are humbled by the friends, supporters and colleagues who have leaned on me and held out support of other candidates until it was decided whether I would run for Congressional District 20,” Powell said Wednesday.

“The late Congressman Alcee Hastings was an amazing advocate who did a tremendous job serving us, and to be considered as a likely replacement is an honor that is not taken lightly. In consideration of my faith, family and current roles as Senate Democratic Leader Pro Tempore and Chairman of the Florida Legislative Black Caucus, my team and I have made the decision (to) continue serving as State Senator for District 30, and not seek the Congressional office.”

Powell’s decision to remain in the Senate isn’t all too surprising. Under Florida’s resign-to-run law, he would’ve had to have resigned by the end of July. Powell was not one of the five elected officials who recently stepped down in order to comply with that law.

Still, his support for DuBose is notable. Powell is endorsing DuBose over Perry Thurston, Powell’s colleague in the state Senate, and Omari Hardy, another Democrat serving in the House.

“There are some really good candidates who have declared in this race,” Powell said Wednesday.

“However, I feel that the best choice and right candidate to replace Congressman Hastings is Florida House Democratic Leader Bobby DuBose. DuBose is an extremely hard worker, genuine and will put people before politics. Therefore, I believe that he will thoughtfully and carefully compliment the legacy of Alcee Hastings while building his own.”

DuBose was one of the better fundraisers last quarter, trailing only Broward County Commissioner Dale Holness. The race for the Democratic nomination is jam-packed. Natalia AllenMatt Boswell, Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, Elvin DowlingPhil Jackson, Marlon Onias, Barbara Sharief, Imran Siddiqui, Priscilla Taylor and Pradel Vilme have all also filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to run.

That left Powell on the outside looking in. The winner of the Democratic Primary Election on Nov. 2 will be the favorite in the General Election, scheduled for Jan. 11.

Ryan Nicol

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to [email protected]

    Categories