Bobby DuBose leaves Omari Hardy in the dust with $227K raised for CD 20 bid

Rep. Bobby DuBose added nearly $227,000 in his first fundraising report since filing for the Special Election to replace the late U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings in Florida’s 20th Congressional District.

DuBose’s state House colleague, Rep. Omari Hardy, showed nearly $95,000 in contributions as he also seeks the Democratic nomination in CD 20.

DuBose’s number puts him second in outside contributions during the period, behind only Broward County Commissioner Dale Holness, who raised $305,000 during the second quarter.

Hardy’s total puts him in the upper half of the crowded Democratic field. But he places fourth for the quarter among the five current elected officials running for the seat in terms of outside contributions. Hardy trails Holness, DuBose and state Sen. Perry Thurston for the quarter.

Broward County Commissioner Barbara Sharief brought in $185,000 during the second quarter, but that was aided by a $130,000 self-loan.

Holness ends the period with $268,000 on hand, tops among elected officials. Thurston holds just under $253,000, but also owes $100,000 for debts stemming from a loan to his campaign. DuBose holds nearly $203,000. Sharief has $154,000 on hand, but also owed $230,000 thanks to self-loans. Hardy holds just under $72,000.

As for non-elected officials running in the Special Election, only Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick made a sizable fundraising dent. She loaned her campaign more than $2.3 million of her own money. She has just over $2 million still available as of June 30, but faces $2.36 million in debts.

Former state Rep. Sean Shaw contributed just over $2,000 to DuBose’s bid last quarter. Former state Sen. Ellyn Bogdanoff — now of the Becker & Poliakoff law firm — donated $500 to DuBose as well. Franccesca Cesti-Browne, a former state House candidate, donated $250.

As for Hardy, Mitchell Berger of Berger Singerman contributed more than $1,000. That’s no surprise, as Berger had previously stated he’d help fundraise for Hardy’s CD 20 bid.

Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus President Stephen Gaskill added a $1,000 donation to Hardy’s campaign. Sean Pittman of Pittman Law Group contributed $700 in the second quarter as well. State Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith pitched in $250, as did former U.S. Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood.

In addition to Cherfilus-McCormich, several other non-elected officials are also running for the Democratic nomination in CD 20. Natalia Allen, Matt Boswell, Elvin Dowling, Phil Jackson, Krystal Jordan, Emmanuel Morel, Marlon Onias, Priscilla Ann Taylor and Pradel Vilme have all also filed to run.

Dowling added around $40,000 last quarter, including a $13,000 loan. Taylor brought in $37,000 with help from a $3,000 loan. Fundraising reports for the remaining candidates have not yet been posted on the FEC website.

Vic DeGrammont, Lateresa Jones, Ervan Miller, Greg Musselwhite and Bernard Sansaricq have also filed as Republicans in the Special Election. Mike ter Maat is running as a Libertarian candidate, while Robert Ornelas and Leonard Serratore are listed as non-party affiliated candidates.

The reports submitted thus far show DeGrammont added more than $15,000, while Musselwhite collected just $2,500. The Libertarian ter Maat raised nearly $23,000.

Candidates and political committees faced a Thursday deadline to report all financial activity through June 30.